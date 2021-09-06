After loss, Costa Rica slashes Jamaica ticket prices

After Costa Rica lost to Mexico on Sunday, the country’s soccer federation announced cheaper tickets for La Sele’s upcoming fixture.

Those wishing to see the Costa Rican men face Jamaica can purchase tickets for 12,000 colones (about $20), down from the 60,000 colones (about $95) previously announced. FEDEFUTBOL will refund the difference to those who bought at the higher price.

Tickets are available through the platform www.specialticket.net.

Costa Rica will allow 3,000 fans at the important match, and only about 2,000 tickets are available to the public. Some seats are already earmarked for FEDEFUTBOL sponsors, while 200 will be raffled at no cost among fans.

The 3,000 fans represents less than 9% of the National Stadium’s maximum capacity. Attendees will be required to wear masks and remain distanced from people outside their social bubble, among other Covid-related measures.

The decision to allow fans is considered a pilot program for La Sele’s matches in September. Capacity and other measures may change in October and beyond.

Costa Rica’s scheduled World Cup qualifiers for September and October are as follows:

Sept. 2: Panama v. Costa Rica (away): 0-0 draw

Sept. 5: Costa Rica v. Mexico (home): 1-0 defeat

Sept. 8: Costa Rica v. Jamaica (home)

Oct. 7: Honduras v. Costa Rica (away)

Oct. 10: Costa Rica v. El Salvador (home)

Oct. 13: USA v. Costa Rica (away; Columbus, Ohio)

The Costa Rican men will play 14 matches, seven home and seven away, over windows in September, October and November 2021 and January and March 2022.

The top three finishers advance to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while the fourth-place squad has a playoff next June to decide another berth.