Costa Rica starts 200th birthday celebrations

Costa Rica celebrates its 200th birthday on September 15, and the party is already getting started.

Wednesday, the country broadcast a concert featuring Costa Rican musicians, including Tapado, Pitusa Latino y La Solución, Kawe Calypso, Rogelio Cisneros and Malpaís:

Disfrutamos el concierto “¿A qué suena el Bicentenario?, conmemorativo de los 200 años de vida independiente de nuestra querida 🇨🇷.



Un recorrido por nuestra historia, por esos ritmos que han caracterizado nuestra historia musical.



¡Disfrutemos con orgullo nuestro bicentenario! pic.twitter.com/nuvgMYGrJe — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) September 2, 2021

The bicentennial celebration will feature more than 400 activities across 55 institutions. Many of these events have already taken place throughout 2021.

Some highlights:

September 13-14: The symbolic act of reception of the Central American Independence Torch.

September 15: Civic events at nearly all educational centers, and at Parque Nacional in San José.

September 16 and 19: The U-20 women’s soccer team vs. Spain.

September 22: The National Festival of Bicentennial Arts Costa a Costa will be launched. It will travel to Puntarenas, Turrialba, Siquirres and Limón.

September 24: The Festival of Visual Arts.

“Our duty is to lead by example, to show that you can live in democracy, in peace, with respect for human rights,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

“It is to project ourselves into the future, it is to take care of Costa Rica for more than 200 years for the next generation.”

Explore the full calendar of bicentennial events at: https://200costarica.go.cr