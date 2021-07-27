  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Where to donate to Costa Rica disaster relief

July 27, 2021
Flooding in Turrialba, Cartago, Costa Rica on July 22, 2021.

Flooding in Turrialba, Cartago, Costa Rica on July 22, 2021. (Vistazos Urbanos / Facebook)

Dozens of commercial centers across Costa Rica will begin collecting donations for families that have been displaced by widespread flooding.

Grupo CECO and Walmart have partnered with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) to deliver aid to the most severely affected communities. They are collecting basic necessities such as non-perishable food (rice, beans, sugar, etc.), baby formula, and personal hygiene items.

Across Costa Rica, nearly 3,000 people remain in temporary shelters due to effects of the weekend’s flooding. The cantons of Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca, Sarapiquí, San Carlos, Upala and Guatuso were the most heavily impacted by the extreme weather.

Shopping centers will receive donations

Grupo CECO enabled several shopping centers as collection points. Those who wish to contribute may bring donations to Avenida Escazú, City Mall, Escazú Village, Lincoln Plaza, Mall Multicentro, Mall San Pedro, Mango Plaza, Multiplaza Curridabat, Multiplaza Escazú, Oxígeno, Paseo de las Flores, Paseo Metrópoli, Plaza Bratsi, Plaza Real, Terrazas Lindora and Terramall.

Walmart ‘Friendly Hands’ campaign

Walmart will launch the Manos Amigas (“Friendly Hands”) campaign across its 216 Costa Rica stores. (In addition to Walmart, the multinational retail corporation owns the Palí, Maxi Palí and Mas X Menos brands.)

The Grupo CECO and Walmart campaigns are authorized through the CNE as part of the transparency and accountability mechanism, authorities said.

Donations through the CNE

Individuals and companies that would like to donate directly through the CNE should complete this online form.

The CNE will accept grocery kits, hygiene kits, PPE kits, or monetary donations as detailed in the below image:

