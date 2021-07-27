Where to donate to Costa Rica disaster relief

Dozens of commercial centers across Costa Rica will begin collecting donations for families that have been displaced by widespread flooding.

Grupo CECO and Walmart have partnered with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) to deliver aid to the most severely affected communities. They are collecting basic necessities such as non-perishable food (rice, beans, sugar, etc.), baby formula, and personal hygiene items.

Across Costa Rica, nearly 3,000 people remain in temporary shelters due to effects of the weekend’s flooding. The cantons of Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca, Sarapiquí, San Carlos, Upala and Guatuso were the most heavily impacted by the extreme weather.