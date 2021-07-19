  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica seizes 4.3 metric tons of cocaine from shipping container

July 19, 2021
Cocaine seizure

Costa Rican authorities hold a press conference after seizing cocaine in September 2019. (Photo via MSP. )

Costa Rican authorities seized 4.3 metric tons of cocaine that were hidden in a container with a shipment of ceramic arriving from Colombia, the government reported Sunday.

The drug shipment was detected Saturday in an inspection by the Drug Control Police (PCD) in the Caribbean port of Moín, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

It represents the second-largest drug seizure ever by the PCD.

“In the inspection process carried out by the PCD officers, who located a suspicious container inside the Cala Palma ship, this container carried 173 packages that apparently contained cocaine and which were among the legal cargo of ceramic,” the ministry said in the statement.

The PCD identified 4,329 packages filled with cocaine, each weighing approximately one kilogram.

Costa Rica’s ports have been used by drug gangs to ship drugs abroad, especially to Europe.

In February 2020, the PCD carried out the largest drug seizure in Costa Rica’s history, decommissioning more than  5 metric tons of cocaine from a container at APM Terminals in Moín.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, Costa Rican authorities have seized 10.7 tons of cocaine hidden in containers this year. In 2020, authorities seized 16.2 tons of cocaine.

Central American countries are used as bridges to transport drugs from the producing countries of South America to the markets of the United States and Europe.

The United States provides financial and material support to Costa Rica’s anti-narcotics efforts.

Last month, a U.S. military plane flew nearly 40 metric tons of drugs to North America for destruction because Costa Rica doesn’t have a proper large-scale drug incinerator, authorities reported.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica seizes two tons of cocaine hidden with pineapples
  2. Costa Rica draws the line: All pineapple shipments checked for drugs
  3. 500 kilos of cocaine in container destined for Spain seized in Costa Rica

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for July 2021 (updated)
Costa Rica
387 views
Costa Rica
387 views

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for July 2021 (updated)

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2021

The Costa Rican government will maintain driving restrictions in response to continued highs in coronavirus cases. Below are Costa Rica’s…

Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in Gold Cup
Costa Rica
192 views
Costa Rica
192 views

Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in Gold Cup

AFP and The Tico Times - July 19, 2021

Junior Flemmings notched the winning goal as Jamaica came from behind to beat Guadeloupe 2-1 on Friday in Group C…

The Olympic Games are a family project for Costa Rica’s top athletes
Costa Rica
73 views
Costa Rica
73 views

The Olympic Games are a family project for Costa Rica’s top athletes

David GOLDBERG / AFP - July 19, 2021

On a stool, Luciana rehearses some turns, the ones with which she will represent Costa Rica at the Tokyo Olympics.…

President Alvarado receives vaccine; long lines reported for doses
Costa Rica
47 views
Costa Rica
47 views

President Alvarado receives vaccine; long lines reported for doses

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 19, 2021

President Carlos Alvarado received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday as Costa Rica began a widespread national…

LATEST NEWS

Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for July 2021 (updated)

 - Jul 01, 2021
Celso Borges and Costa Rica during a Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe.
Costa Rica

Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in Gold Cup

 - Jul 19, 2021
The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in July and August 2021.
Costa Rica

The Olympic Games are a family project for Costa Rica’s top athletes

 - Jul 19, 2021
Carlos Alvarado receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica on July 16, 2021.
Costa Rica

President Alvarado receives vaccine; long lines reported for doses

 - Jul 19, 2021
Home and Garden

Start a Costa Rica green pharmacy with potted herbs

 - Jul 18, 2021
Central American immigrants
News

Surge of migrants attempted US border crossing in June: police

 - Jul 18, 2021
Wetlands at Palo Verde National Park, Costa Rica.
National Parks

Visiting Costa Rica’s Palo Verde National Park

 - Jul 18, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports