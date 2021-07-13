  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica supports banning contracts with corrupt companies

July 13, 2021
Florencio del Castillo highway

The Florencio del Castillo highway. Photo for illustrative purposes. ((Courtesy of MOPT))

The Costa Rican government has introduced a law project that would prohibit companies involved in acts of corruption from participating in any new contracts with the Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT).

The bill comes a month after news broke of an alleged bribery scandal involving several of Costa Rica’s largest infrastructure companies.

“The project seeks to guarantee the transparency of the public procurement processes promoted by the MOPT and avoid the award of new contracts to natural and / or legal persons who do not turn out to be suitable contractors,” a statement from Casa Presidencial reads.

“Said limitation is a reasonable measure to safeguard the public interest.”

The ongoing bribery investigation, nicknamed “Cochinilla” after a parasitic insect, became public knowledge in mid-June when Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) raided Casa Presidencial – among other public and private entities – and detained 30 people.

Here’s what we know so far:

What is the Cochinilla scandal?

On June 14, police raided houses, private construction companies and Casa Presidencial as part of an investigation into an alleged bribery network.

According to OIJ’s director, Walter Espinoza, authorities believe private construction companies offered bribes – money, vehicles, land, sexual favors and more – in exchange for preferential treatment in obtaining government infrastructure contracts.

The financial toll has been estimated at $125 million, but the real impact is significantly greater. For instance, companies allegedly used defective asphalt in road projects and, through bribes, manipulated the quality tests to meet construction requirements.

Who is involved?

The alleged bribery network involves members of the National Highway Council (CONAVI), high-ranking officials in the H. Solis and MECO construction firms, and an advisor to President Carlos Alvarado.

CRHoy published the surnames of those detained and their known roles:

  • Cerdas Araya, detained in Escazú (MECO businessperson).
  • Bolaños Salazar arrested in Curridabat.
  • González Carballo (MECO).
  • Alpízar Maple (MECO).
  • Bonilla Guillén (MECO).
  • Solís Vargas, detained in Santa Ana (businessperson of H. Solís).
  • Abarca Quesada, detained in Coronado.
  • Martínez Martínez, detained in Cartago.
  • Herrera Chacón, detained in San Carlos.
  • Castro Rodríguez, detained in Alajuela.
  • Cervantes Morales, detained in Heredia (Conavi official).
  • Solís Murillo, detained in Sabanilla (former financial manager of Conavi).
  • Zuñiga Fallas, detained in Desamparados (Conavi official).
  • Madrigal Rímola, detained in Conavi (manager of institutional supply of Conavi).
  • Carmona Rivas, detained in Desamparados
  • Mora Obando, detained in Cartago.
  • Ortiz Vega, detained in Zapote.
  • Chaves Mora, detained in San José (Conavi, Sixaola binational bridge executing unit).
  • Rojas Monge, detained at Conavi (financial director).
  • Quesada Pérez, detained in San José.
  • May Cantillano, detained in Desamparados (Conavi’s road maintenance manager).
  • Zamora Zamora, detained in Heredia.
  • Ureña Villalobos, detained in Heredia.
  • Quesada Aguirre, detained in Desamparados.
  • Sánchez Castro, detained in San Ramón.
  • Lobo Bejarano, detained in Moravia.
  • Monge Hernández, detained in Cartago.
  • Rodríguez Araya, detained in San José.
  • Rivera Campos, detained in Alajuela (Conavi official).

What has been the response?

In a national address, President Carlos Alvarado said: “Where there is a corrupt person, there is also a corrupter, and both must be punished. It is my wish, just like that of the rest of Costa Ricans, that the bottom line of the matter is reached and that responsibilities and sanctions be felt.”

The advisor to the president, Camilo Saldarriaga, resigned his position, while the director of CONAVI has asked to be reassigned to a different role.

President Alvarado says CONAVI – the government agency most heavily implicated in the scandal – must be further investigated and says he’s seeking “the appropriate legal mechanism to do so as soon as possible.”

More generally, though, the Cochinilla case is another blow to public trust in government. It’s also a stain on the administration of President Alvarado; under his leadership, Casa Presidencial has been raided twice for separate scandals.

Criminal proceedings are underway against some of those detained.

Related posts:

  1. The ‘Cochinilla’ bribery scandal, explained
  2. MOPT leader investigated for corruption in Costa Rica
  3. Anti-corruption operation results in arrests, raids at Casa Presidencial

You may be interested

Monteverde set to become Costa Rica’s 83rd canton
Costa Rica
1640 views
Costa Rica
1640 views

Monteverde set to become Costa Rica’s 83rd canton

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 13, 2021

Monteverde is on-track to become Costa Rica's newest canton after lawmakers voted in favor of the designation. Law project 21.618,…

Tourists entering Costa Rica before August 1 need insurance for entire trip
Costa Rica
176 views
Costa Rica
176 views

Tourists entering Costa Rica before August 1 need insurance for entire trip

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 13, 2021

Costa Rica will stop requiring a health insurance policy for minors and for adults who have been fully vaccinated against…

Party like it’s 2019: Costa Rica finally wins one
Costa Rica
162 views
Costa Rica
162 views

Party like it’s 2019: Costa Rica finally wins one

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 13, 2021

The Costa Rica men's national soccer team won its first match in more than 600 days with a 3-1 victory…

LATEST NEWS

Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve
Costa Rica

Monteverde set to become Costa Rica’s 83rd canton

 - Jul 13, 2021
U.S. passport
Costa Rica

Tourists entering Costa Rica before August 1 need insurance for entire trip

 - Jul 13, 2021
Kendall Waston skies for a header in the Gold Cup against Guadeloupe on July 12, 2021.
Costa Rica

Party like it’s 2019: Costa Rica finally wins one

 - Jul 13, 2021
Nicaragua Elections
Latin America

US freezes visas for 100 Nicaragua officials

 - Jul 13, 2021
A girl looks on as the American flag ascends the flag pole.
Costa Rica

U.S. will donate 500,000 Covid vaccine doses to Costa Rica

 - Jul 12, 2021
The Cuban flag on a car in Havana.
Cuba

Anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

 - Jul 12, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports