20 athletes to represent Costa Rica at 2020 Olympics, Paralympics
Costa Rican authorities this week swore in the delegation that will represent the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
“Remember at all times that you have a whole country that admires and defends you,” President Carlos Alvarado said at the ceremony.
Twenty athletes will participate:
Olympic Games
- Athletics: Andrea Vargas, Noelia Vargas and Gerald Drummond.
- Surf: Brisa Hennessy and Leilani McGonagle.
- Judo: Ian Ignacio Sancho.
- Artistic gymnastics: Luciana Alvarado.
- BMX Freestyle: Kenneth Tencio.
- Cycling: María José Vargas and Andrey Amador.
- Swimming: Beatriz Padrón and Arnoldo Herrera.
Paralympic Games
- Cycling: Henry Raabe.
- Athletics: Sherman Guity, Melissa Calvo and Ernesto Fonseca.
- Taekwondo: Andrés Molina.
- Table Tennis : Steven Román.
- Swimming : Camila Hasse.
- Tennis: José Pablo Gil
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, while the Paralympic Games will be played from August 24 to September 5.
“It is very satisfactory to swear in the largest Costa Rican delegation in terms of classified athletes and even more so when all are synonymous with discipline, commitment and dedication,” said Henry Núñez, president of the country’s Olympic Committee.
You may be interested
Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for July 2021Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2021
The Costa Rican government will maintain driving restrictions in response to continued highs in coronavirus cases. Below are Costa Rica’s…
The outlook for Costa Rica’s hotel industry post Covid-19Garry Wallace - July 1, 2021
This is Part 3 of a three-part series. Read the first installment here and the second installment here. (more…)
El Salvador’s appointment of new judges raises fears of power grabReuters - July 1, 2021
Lawmakers in El Salvador on Wednesday voted to keep the head of the Supreme Court in place for three more…