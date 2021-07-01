  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
20 athletes to represent Costa Rica at 2020 Olympics, Paralympics

July 1, 2021
Andrea Carolina Vargas

Costa Rica's Andrea Carolina Vargas reacts after the Women's 100m Hurdles heats at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 5, 2019. ((Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP))

Costa Rican authorities this week swore in the delegation that will represent the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

“Remember at all times that you have a whole country that admires and defends you,” President Carlos Alvarado said at the ceremony.

Twenty athletes will participate:

Olympic Games

  • Athletics: Andrea Vargas, Noelia Vargas and Gerald Drummond.
  • Surf: Brisa Hennessy and Leilani McGonagle.
  • Judo: Ian Ignacio Sancho.
  • Artistic gymnastics: Luciana Alvarado.
  • BMX Freestyle: Kenneth Tencio.
  • Cycling: María José Vargas and Andrey Amador.
  • Swimming: Beatriz Padrón and Arnoldo Herrera.

Paralympic Games

  • Cycling: Henry Raabe.
  • Athletics: Sherman Guity, Melissa Calvo and Ernesto Fonseca.
  • Taekwondo: Andrés Molina.
  • Table Tennis : Steven Román.
  • Swimming : Camila Hasse.
  • Tennis: José Pablo Gil

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, while the Paralympic Games will be played from August 24 to September 5.

“It is very satisfactory to swear in the largest Costa Rican delegation in terms of classified athletes and even more so when all are synonymous with discipline, commitment and dedication,” said Henry Núñez, president of the country’s Olympic Committee.

Costa Rica
Costa Rica
El Salvador
