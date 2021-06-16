  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

US opens path for more migrant children to find guardians

June 15, 2021
Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020.

Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020. ((Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP))

President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday broadened the range of legal guardians who can apply to care for migrant children, in a new step to address an influx of young Central Americans seeking safety in the United States.

The so-called Central American Minors program was set up by Biden in 2014 when he was vice president to allow parents legally in the United States to claim children who came alone, helping them resettle with the benefit of family.

Former president Donald Trump, who ran on strident attacks on immigration, terminated the program but it was restored shortly after Biden returned to the White House.

In an expansion, the administration said that legal guardians in addition to parents will be able to apply. It also broadened eligibility to include guardians whose legal status is pending, including parents who themselves have filed asylum claims and are awaiting decisions.

“We are firmly committed to welcoming people to the United States with humanity and respect, as well as providing a legal alternative to irregular migration,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who is visiting Mexico, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a joint statement.

“We are delivering on our promise to promote safe, orderly and humane migration from Central America through this expansion of legal pathways to seek humanitarian protection in the United States,” they said.

The State Department has identified 3,162 cases of children who could benefit from the expanded guidelines, spokeswoman Jalina Porter said.

The changes come as Biden’s Republican rivals seize on the presence of migrant children as a major political issue, alleging that his more welcoming attitude triggered an influx.

The Biden administration has also been hit by criticism from liberals and humanitarians angered that the United States is still deporting Central Americans who are fleeing rampant violence, dire poverty and the aftermath of natural disasters.

Vice President Kamala Harris on a trip earlier this month to Mexico and Guatemala said bluntly that migrants should not come.

The Central American Minors program allows unmarried Guatemalans, Honduras and Salvadorans under age 21 to apply for refugee status or, if denied, a temporary status that does not lead to citizenship.

Related posts:

  1. ‘The border is closed,’ U.S. tells would-be migrants
  2. Human smugglers reap billions selling the American Dream
  3. US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

You may be interested

Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines
Costa Rica
55 views
Costa Rica
55 views

Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021

Costa Rica has administered more than 2 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported this week. The official tracker shows 2.15…

Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
81 views
Costa Rica
81 views

Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021

Costa Rica registered 11,727 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 23 (June 6-12), a moderate decrease compared to the 13,375…

New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures
Costa Rica
1 views
Costa Rica
1 views

New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures

The Tico Times - June 15, 2021

Aeris, the company that manages Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport, says it has contracted additional staff to enforce coronavirus-related…

LATEST NEWS

Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines

 - Jun 15, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

 - Jun 15, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)
Costa Rica

New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures

 - Jun 15, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa Rica

 - Jun 15, 2021
Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) Director Walter Espinoza.
Costa Rica

‘Indignation, anger and fury’ in response to Costa Rica corruption probe

 - Jun 15, 2021
A mural showing Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo
News

Nicaragua defends arrests of opposition ‘usurpers’

 - Jun 15, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports