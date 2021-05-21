  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Led by medical equipment, Costa Rica exports continue increasing

May 20, 2021
Syringes and other medical equipment are making up an increasingly important part of Costa Rica's exports.

Syringes and other medical equipment are making up an increasingly important part of Costa Rica's exports. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

Costa Rica tallied more than $4.5 billion in exports over the first four months of 2021, a 17% increase over the same period last year.

This figure is attributed to double-digit growths in the precision and medical equipment (+32%), Costa Rica’s principal export. Other manufacturing sectors also grew double digits, including the food industry (+16%), electronics (+28%), metalworking (+40%), plastics (+18%) and rubber (+25%), according to government figures.

On the other hand, the agricultural (-0.2%) and livestock and fishing (-7%) sectors have exported less this year than in 2020.

“The resilience of Costa Rican businesspeople and a robust trade policy are factors that have been determining factors in this recovery process in the export sector,” said the Minister of Foreign Trade, Andrés Valenciano.

In mid-2020, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) noted only four countries in the region had recorded increases in exports: Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

“This is due to a combination of greater sales of medical supplies and personal protective gear, and of agricultural products (the demand for which has been less affected by the pandemic),” their report said, noting “the relative resilience exhibited by intra-Central American trade.”

Costa Rican exports are sent largely to North America (46%). Europe (22%), Central America (20%) and Asia (19%) are other key markets.

Despite the economic activity generated by exports, unemployment in Costa Rica remains elevated at 18.7%. This represents an increase of 6.2 percentage points compared to early 2020.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica exports continue increasing, despite pandemic
  2. Costa Rica among world’s biggest exporters of medical devices
  3. ECLAC projects 23% drop in exports in Latin America and the Caribbean due to pandemic

You may be interested

Authorities predict another active Atlantic hurricane season
Costa Rica
2892 views
Costa Rica
2892 views

Authorities predict another active Atlantic hurricane season

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 20, 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday predicted another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. scientific agency announced.…

Common uses of Botox in Costa Rica dental care
Dental Tourism
5 views
Dental Tourism
5 views

Common uses of Botox in Costa Rica dental care

Dr. Karen Yurell / Goodness Dental - May 20, 2021

Most people recognize the name Botox as a cosmetic treatment for facial wrinkles and lines. Did you know that botulinum…

Costa Rica to host U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2022
FIFA
1831 views
FIFA
1831 views

Costa Rica to host U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2022

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 20, 2021

Costa Rica will host the U-20 Women's World Cup in August 2022, FIFA announced Thursday. The 16-team soccer tournament will…

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Eta threatens Nicaragua as a major Category 4 storm on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

Authorities predict another active Atlantic hurricane season

 - May 20, 2021
Botox is now widely used in dental care in Costa Rica as well as in the United States
Dental Tourism

Common uses of Botox in Costa Rica dental care

 - May 20, 2021
FIFA logo
FIFA

Costa Rica to host U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2022

 - May 20, 2021
JetBlue airlines
Costa Rica

JetBlue Mint offers lie-flat seats between United States and Costa Rica

 - May 20, 2021
The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica receives largest delivery of Covid vaccines

 - May 20, 2021
Coronavirus vaccines. Stock photo for illustrative purposes.
Latin America

PAHO promotes production of Covid vaccines in Latin America

 - May 20, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 296,632
  • Deaths: 3,736
  • Recovered: 226,667
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate