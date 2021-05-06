  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus data for Wednesday, May 5

May 5, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

More than 1,100 people in Costa Rica are hospitalized with Covid-19, a new record, the Health Ministry said in its Wednesday evening update.

Of those 1,123, 403 are in an ICU bed, nearly saturating Costa Rica’s national capacity in its public-health system. The public system has about 400 available ICU beds, while private health centers add at least a dozen others.

The country confirmed 2,555 new cases on Wednesday, continuing a streak of elevated case counts that began in mid-April.

Sixteen people died on Wednesday related to Covid-19. Costa Rica has already recorded 95 such deaths in May. For context, respiratory viruses killed 23 people in Costa Rica in all of 2018.

