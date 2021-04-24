Costa Rica coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to spike
Costa Rica on Friday reported 1,656 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest figure since the pandemic began in the Central American country. The number of infections is surpassed only by last Thursday, when Costa Rica registered 1,776 new cases.
As of Friday, 286 people with Covid-19 are hospitalized at intensive care units across Costa Rica’s public and private hospitals. This also represents the highest tally during the pandemic.
The saturation of beds in rural hospitals has forced the Social Security System (Caja) to conduct at least 160 patient transfers to the San José area. In total, 641 people are hospitalized.
“We are operating at our limit. We are approaching the maximum quantity [of ICU beds] available,” the Caja reported through social media.
Costa Rica has reported 3,136 total deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Authorities have reestablished weekend driving restrictions but otherwise have announced no new measures to control the recent spike.
The official site for coronavirus measures in Costa Rica is: https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas.
You may be interested
Costa Rica becomes a space watchman with powerful radarAFP and The Tico Times - April 24, 2021
Costa Rica on Thursday inaugurated a powerful radar capable of detecting objects as small as 2 centimeters transiting in low…
US again advises citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVIDAlejandro Zúñiga - April 23, 2021
The latest travel notices published by the State Department in the United States advises citizens to "avoid all travel to…
Central America warns of an active hurricane seasonThe Tico Times - April 23, 2021
A Central American forecasting organization is predicting that 17 tropical storms that may affect the region will form in 2021…