  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

FAO and IMO launch global campaign to clean up the oceans

April 9, 2021
ocean conservation

Costa Rica's Christiana Figueres: "I permanently carry a blue marble with me everywhere I go to remind me of the oceans." ((Courtesy Susan White/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service))

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Friday launched a global campaign to combat marine litter and clean the oceans.

Several Latin American nations will participate in the project. Costa Rica is among the 10 lead countries alongside Brazil, Cote d’Ivoire, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria and Vanuatu.

The initiative, to which 30 countries have already joined, is based on the UN project called “GloLitter” to prevent and reduce marine litter, derived from the maritime transport and fishing sectors, especially plastics, FAO said in a statement released in Rome.

“Plastic waste has a devastating effect on marine life and human health,” explained Manuel Barange, director of FAO’s Fisheries Division.

“This initiative is an important step in addressing the problem and will help protect ocean ecosystems, as well as the livelihoods of those who depend on them,” he added.

The GloLitter project should help the sector to apply best practices in the prevention and reduction of marine plastic waste.

“Marine litter is a scourge on the oceans and on the planet. I am delighted that we have more than 30 countries committed to this initiative and working with IMO and FAO to address this issue,” acknowledged José Matheickal, Head of Department of IMO Alliances and Projects.

Latin American countries participating in various phases of the project include Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Brazil, Jamaica, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Argentina.

In the coming months, experts from FAO and IMO will provide technical assistance and training, as well as guidance, training materials and strategies for compliance with existing regulations.

Pilot initiatives include projects with organizations led by women working in the fisheries sector to reduce the use of plastic in fishing and the processing and marketing of fish. Likewise, programs will be developed for the collection of plastic for recycling.

The creation of public-private partnerships will also be promoted to formulate solutions for this sector.

Related posts:

  1. ICE to create artificial reefs with waste from electrical grid
  2. UN names Costa Rica as ‘Champion of the Earth’ for environmental efforts
  3. UN commends Costa Rica for decarbonization efforts

You may be interested

Costa Rica approves AstraZeneca vaccine for most adults
Costa Rica
16576 views
Costa Rica
16576 views

Costa Rica approves AstraZeneca vaccine for most adults

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 9, 2021

Costa Rica's National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE) has approved the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for nearly all…

Alajuelense plans new stadium for 2025
Costa Rica
1 views
Costa Rica
1 views

Alajuelense plans new stadium for 2025

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 9, 2021

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense on Thursday announced plans for a new soccer stadium, which would open in 2025 if the project…

PAHO warns of concerning Covid-19 situation in South America
Latin America
1738 views
Latin America
1738 views

PAHO warns of concerning Covid-19 situation in South America

Alina DIESTE / AFP - April 8, 2021

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlighted on Wednesday the worrying rise in Covid-19 infections in South America, and warned…

LATEST NEWS

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica approves AstraZeneca vaccine for most adults

 - Apr 09, 2021
Rendering of Alajuelene's proposed stadium, to open in 2025.
Costa Rica

Alajuelense plans new stadium for 2025

 - Apr 09, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Latin America

PAHO warns of concerning Covid-19 situation in South America

 - Apr 08, 2021
Aerial look over La Sabana, San José
Throwback Thursday

Tico Times #TBT: A 1947 documentary of Costa Rica

 - Apr 08, 2021
Costa Rica passport stamps.
Costa Rica

Costa Rican Consulate in Nicaragua resumes visa appointments

 - Apr 08, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy
Costa Rica

Watch: Wild ending marks finish of Saprissa-Philadelphia match

 - Apr 08, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 219,846
  • Deaths: 3,000
  • Recovered: 193,857