How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica
Dental veneers can be quite expensive in the United States. Fortunately, Costa Rica offers high quality, affordable dental veneer options at a fraction of the price.
Dental veneers are a popular choice for those with chipped teeth, a gap between teeth, or misshaped teeth. A thin porcelain or composite resin cover is placed over the damaged tooth to hide the damage and restore a natural appearance. Veneers can be used to correct a wide range of dental issues, such as:
Benefits of Porcelain Veneers:
The following are a few of the many benefits of Porcelain Veneers:
When it comes to porcelain veneers, there are endless options to choose from. Selecting the right veneers for your face can be just as important as selecting the right cosmetic dentist. Porcelain veneers have the ability to correct structural and cosmetic dental issues in a short amount of time making them the most sought after of cosmetic dental procedures.
What to Consider When Getting Veneers
There are many variables to consider when selecting the right veneers for your mouth.
TOOTH COLOR:
Most patients are advised to select a shade for your veneers that is about two shades lighter than their natural teeth. Clinics allow patients to see the various color shaded on a standardized dental color chart. This chart is divided into four categories (gray, reddish yellow, reddish brown, and reddish gray) and eleven sub-categories for a wide range of tones.
TOOTH SHAPE:
Since every tooth is different, there are endless combinations from which to choose when it comes to the shape of your teeth. Smile libraries have been created to make choosing the right shapes a little easier. The Las Vegas Institute Smile Catalog is one of the most common indexes for tooth shape reference. This library is made up of 12 different styles of smiles and is easy to use.
12 Styles of Smiles
FACE SHAPES:
The shape of your face is an important consideration when selecting veneers. Most faces fall into four major shape categories: heart, oval, round, and square. Each type of face has an optimal tooth size and shape to balance the features to help you look your best.
What to Know Before You Get Veneers
What to Do After You Get Veneers
