How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica

Dental veneers can be quite expensive in the United States. Fortunately, Costa Rica offers high quality, affordable dental veneer options at a fraction of the price.

Dental veneers are a popular choice for those with chipped teeth, a gap between teeth, or misshaped teeth. A thin porcelain or composite resin cover is placed over the damaged tooth to hide the damage and restore a natural appearance. Veneers can be used to correct a wide range of dental issues, such as:

• teeth that are stained and can’t be whitened by bleaching

• chipped or worn teeth

• crooked or misshapen teeth

• uneven spaces or a large gap between the upper front teeth

Benefits of Porcelain Veneers:

The following are a few of the many benefits of Porcelain Veneers:

• Strong and long-lasting

• Natural-looking surface

• Less tooth enamel needs to be removed than with a crown or cap

• They don’t stain easily

When it comes to porcelain veneers, there are endless options to choose from. Selecting the right veneers for your face can be just as important as selecting the right cosmetic dentist. Porcelain veneers have the ability to correct structural and cosmetic dental issues in a short amount of time making them the most sought after of cosmetic dental procedures.

What to Consider When Getting Veneers

There are many variables to consider when selecting the right veneers for your mouth.

TOOTH COLOR:

Most patients are advised to select a shade for your veneers that is about two shades lighter than their natural teeth. Clinics allow patients to see the various color shaded on a standardized dental color chart. This chart is divided into four categories (gray, reddish yellow, reddish brown, and reddish gray) and eleven sub-categories for a wide range of tones.

TOOTH SHAPE:

Since every tooth is different, there are endless combinations from which to choose when it comes to the shape of your teeth. Smile libraries have been created to make choosing the right shapes a little easier. The Las Vegas Institute Smile Catalog is one of the most common indexes for tooth shape reference. This library is made up of 12 different styles of smiles and is easy to use.

12 Styles of Smiles

• Aggressive : Square shaped, uniform teeth for a bold impression. Typical for males.

• Mature : Square shaped teeth with slightly rounded canines.

• Vigorous : Square shaped teeth with sharp and prominent canines.

• Dominant : Square shaped teeth with more prominent front teeth and rounded canines.

• Focused : Slightly rounded teeth with square central incisors.

• Enhanced : Slightly rounded teeth

• Softened : Rounded teeth with a more discreet curvature.

• Hollywood : Square shaped with slightly shorter lateral incisors. Popular veneer style for males.

• Functional : Slightly rounded shape with pointed canines for optimal function

• Natural : Slightly rounded shape with very pointed canines.

• Youthful : Round shape with longer canines

• Oval : Round shape with rounded canines and incisors.

FACE SHAPES:

The shape of your face is an important consideration when selecting veneers. Most faces fall into four major shape categories: heart, oval, round, and square. Each type of face has an optimal tooth size and shape to balance the features to help you look your best.

• Heart Shaped: Work better with rounded and shorter veneers.

• Oval Shaped: Look better with square teeth which help widen and add fullness to the face.

• Round Shaped: Recommended longer more pronounced veneers.

• Square Shaped: Rounded teeth are often preferred to soften the features.

What to Know Before You Get Veneers

• Discuss your expectations and treatment options with your dentist. Regular dental visits are a must for keeping your teeth and gums healthy.

• Your teeth and gums must be healthy before you get veneers. Your dentist should treat any disease or decay before veneers are placed.

• Veneers are permanent. To place veneers, a small layer of tooth enamel is removed. This process cannot be undone once the enamel is removed.

• Veneers are not always a good choice for patients who clench or grind their teeth, because the thin veneers may chip or break. If you clench or grind your teeth and want veneers, you should consider wearing a plastic dental night guard while sleeping.

• It is possible for veneers to come loose over time. It is common for veneers to need replacement over time.

What to Do After You Get Veneers

• It may take you a few days to get used to the feel of your veneers. Tell your dentist if the veneers still feel awkward after a few days of use.

• Veneers can chip or break under pressure. Avoid biting your fingernails and chewing on hard objects, such as pencils or ice.

• Veneers are not a cure. You can still get cavities under or around veneers. Make sure to brush and floss regularly to keep your teeth and guns in healthy condition.

