  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica among world’s biggest exporters of medical devices

March 31, 2021
Syringes and other medical equipment are making up an increasingly important part of Costa Rica's exports.

Syringes and other medical equipment are making up an increasingly important part of Costa Rica's exports. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

Costa Rica ranks 14th globally and second in Latin America for the export of medical equipment, according to the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (PROCOMER).

Medical and precision devices are the country’s main export, representing 36% of outgoing goods. In Latin America, Costa Rica controls 24% of the regional market, surpassed only by Mexico.

“We are a country that is small in territory but large in talent, which we have much to contribute to the world,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

“We are proud to know that we are among the leading countries in this field, which contributes to the strengthening of a sector that has shown a gradual dynamism of exports in the last 10 years.”

Costa Rica is home to some of the biggest medical device companies worldwide, including Baxter and Boston Scientific. All told, the sector generates more than 38,000 jobs.

The life sciences sector also helped Costa Rica tally more than $2 billion in exports over the first two months of 2021, a 10% increase over the same period last year.

“The accumulation of the first two months of the year shows us that the country is heading toward a recovery of the export sector,” said the Minister of Foreign Trade, Andrés Valenciano, earlier this year.

“Although we still have challenges, as in the agricultural sector, the figures motivate us to redouble our efforts and bring that dynamism to all the productive sectors of the country.”

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica exports continue increasing, despite pandemic
  2. ECLAC projects 23% drop in exports in Latin America and the Caribbean due to pandemic
  3. Latin America steps up measures against coronavirus spread

You may be interested

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed Covid report
Costa Rica
5917 views
Costa Rica
5917 views

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed Covid report

AFP - March 31, 2021

The United States and 13 allies on Tuesday jointly voiced concern over a World Health Organization-backed report on the origins…

Costa Rica has applied more vaccines than positive cases
Costa Rica
16523 views
Costa Rica
16523 views

Costa Rica has applied more vaccines than positive cases

The Tico Times - March 31, 2021

Costa Rica has vaccinated more people against SARS-CoV-2 than people who have tested positive for the virus, the Presidency reported.…

Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, March 30
Costa Rica
9 views
Costa Rica
9 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, March 30

The Tico Times - March 30, 2021

Costa Rica registered 528 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, March 27; 304 on Sunday, March 28; 258 on Monday,…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed Covid report

 - Mar 31, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has applied more vaccines than positive cases

 - Mar 31, 2021
A person holding a face mask. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, March 30

 - Mar 30, 2021
La Sele

Costa Rica seeks elusive win today vs. Mexico

 - Mar 30, 2021
A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
Costa Rica

IMF sees global economy improving despite uncertainties

 - Mar 30, 2021
Costa Rican president Carlos Alvarado.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reiterates call for international collaboration to face Covid

 - Mar 30, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 216,764
  • Deaths: 2,957
  • Recovered: 192,699