Help wanted: Costa Rica job fair aims to fill hundreds of positions

Hundreds of jobs will be filled through the Guanacaste Bilingual Job Fair, which will be held virtually throughout this month.

SYKES, a U.S.-based company specializing in business processes, is seeking 500 employees for roles at its Liberia, Guanacaste, headquarters.

In addition, the National Training Institute (INA) and SYKES will receive applications for some 1,400 spots in training and educational programs, according to a press release from the Presidency.

“The offer of work along with the professional training of the Guanacaste population will be vital for the economic reactivation of the Chorotega Region,” said First Lady Claudia Dobles. “It is especially important that the private sector look to Liberia and decide to invest in the capacities of a community outside the Greater Metropolitan Area.”

In order to be considered for a role, prospective applicants should submit this form and schedule a Business English Language Test (BELT) by Friday, March 19.

Applicants must take the BELT between March 15-19, either online or in-person at UNA, INA, UCR or UNED.

Finally, from March 22-26, SYKES will conduct oral tests and interviews before issuing job offers.

“We are deeply grateful to see how Sykes has found in Costa Rica the necessary conditions to continue growing and to see how this company continues to bet on the great Costa Rican human talent, which extends throughout the country,” said Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade.

SYKES calls itself “the global leader in providing outsourced customer contact management services and solutions in the field of business process outsourcing.” The openings currently listed on its website include customer-service representatives, support engineers and project managers.

The Tampa, Florida-based company employs nearly 5,000 people in Costa Rica.