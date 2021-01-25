Playa Hermosa inaugurates accessible beach project

Playa Hermosa in Guanacaste has handicap-accessible facilities, which the Tourism Board says makes it the first “100% accessible beach” in Costa Rica.

The project is part of the “Accessible Beach” program, led by the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Association and the Tourism Board, along with international support.

A trailer at Playa Hermosa is equipped with accessible showers, toilets, changing areas and sinks. That trailer will remain at the Guanacaste town for at least six months before traveling to other destinations across Costa Rica.

Other improvements to Playa Hermosa include a 52-meter-long sidewalk, made of recycled material, to give people in wheelchairs access to the Pacific Ocean. The beach also has a set of amphibious chairs available for use.

In November, Lonely Planet named Costa Rica as “Best in Travel 2021” for its efforts in accessibility.