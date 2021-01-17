Slothy Sunday: Wishing you a warm and cozy day
Like traditional Costa Rican tamales that are wrapped in banana leaves, this sloth enjoys being wrapped up in a blanket.
Maybe that’s why the folks at Toucan Rescue Ranch named him Tamalito!
Tamalito is one of TRR’s newest rescued arrivals. Like all of their other sloths, we’re sending him warm wishes so that he can soon be released #backinthetrees.
To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.
The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.
