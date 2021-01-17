  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Slothy Sunday: Wishing you a warm and cozy day

January 17, 2021
Tamalito the sloth.

Tamalito the sloth. (Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

Like traditional Costa Rican tamales that are wrapped in banana leaves, this sloth enjoys being wrapped up in a blanket.

Maybe that’s why the folks at Toucan Rescue Ranch named him Tamalito!

Tamalito is one of TRR’s newest rescued arrivals. Like all of their other sloths, we’re sending him warm wishes so that he can soon be released #backinthetrees.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

