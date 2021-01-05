  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) February

January 5, 2021
Las Tablillas border crossing, Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican customs offices at Las Tablillas border crossing, near the town of Los Chiles in the province of Alajuela. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain restricted until at least February, the Immigration Administration announced. The measures mean tourists cannot enter the country via a land border post.

The Immigration Administration website says the following about Costa Rica’s land borders:

Enabled for nationals and people with a regulated immigration status. The entry of tourists through this route will not be allowed except those cases expressly indicated in decree 42690-MGP-S. Said measure will remain in force until February 1, 2021 with the possibility of being reviewed and analyzed by the Executive Power for its expansion in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of the disease.

Per decree 42690-MGP-S, exceptions to the land border restrictions include:

  • Transportation of cargo, whether the vehicle be transiting through Costa Rica or delivering goods into the national territory.
  • People who have been granted a humanitarian exception in coordination with the governments of Panama and Nicaragua.

The Costa Rican government has previously reminded that residents who return via land borders are issued a 14-day isolation order. Citizens, residents and tourists who enter Costa Rica via a flight are not issued an isolation order.

Costa Rica first established border restrictions in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its airports have been open for tourists from across the world since November 1.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country
  2. Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18
  3. Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says

You may be interested

Bloomberg says Costa Rica among top 2021 vacation destinations
News
1580 views
News
1580 views

Bloomberg says Costa Rica among top 2021 vacation destinations

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 5, 2021

Planning your 2021 travel? Consider Costa Rica, Bloomberg says. The U.S.-based media company published its "Where to Go in 2021,"…

Vaccine distribution outside of GAM to begin next week
Costa Rica
16107 views
Costa Rica
16107 views

Vaccine distribution outside of GAM to begin next week

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 5, 2021

Costa Rica next week will begin administering coronavirus vaccines outside of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), the Health Ministry reported.…

England re-enters coronavirus lockdown: What it means for Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2428 views
Costa Rica
2428 views

England re-enters coronavirus lockdown: What it means for Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 5, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a six-week lockdown in England after a surge in coronavirus cases related to a…

LATEST NEWS

Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica
News

Bloomberg says Costa Rica among top 2021 vacation destinations

 - Jan 05, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Vaccine distribution outside of GAM to begin next week

 - Jan 05, 2021
A British Airways Boeing 747. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

England re-enters coronavirus lockdown: What it means for Costa Rica

 - Jan 05, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines’ routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

 - Jan 04, 2021
Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) Director Walter Espinoza.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registered slight increase in homicides during 2020

 - Jan 04, 2021
Dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica
Central America

El Salvador marks 20 years of dollarization with weak economic impulse

 - Jan 04, 2021