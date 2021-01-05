Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) February

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain restricted until at least February, the Immigration Administration announced. The measures mean tourists cannot enter the country via a land border post.

The Immigration Administration website says the following about Costa Rica’s land borders:

Enabled for nationals and people with a regulated immigration status. The entry of tourists through this route will not be allowed except those cases expressly indicated in decree 42690-MGP-S. Said measure will remain in force until February 1, 2021 with the possibility of being reviewed and analyzed by the Executive Power for its expansion in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of the disease.

Per decree 42690-MGP-S, exceptions to the land border restrictions include:

Transportation of cargo, whether the vehicle be transiting through Costa Rica or delivering goods into the national territory.

People who have been granted a humanitarian exception in coordination with the governments of Panama and Nicaragua.

The Costa Rican government has previously reminded that residents who return via land borders are issued a 14-day isolation order. Citizens, residents and tourists who enter Costa Rica via a flight are not issued an isolation order.

Costa Rica first established border restrictions in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its airports have been open for tourists from across the world since November 1.