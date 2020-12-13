Sloth Sunday: End your weekend with a smile

Happy Sunday! We hope that you, like Grumpy the sloth, are ending your weekend with a smile.

Why is Grumpy smiling? Well, sloths rarely descend from their normal habitat up in the trees. But they do about once a week to defecate.

When a sloth moseys down to the forest floor, it will wiggle its bum, and once it settles, it’ll slowly close its eyes and almost seem to smile when it starts to go potty.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.