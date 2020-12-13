DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Sloth Sunday: End your weekend with a smile

December 13, 2020
Grumpy the sloth, the 2019 Sloth Ironman Games Champion.

Grumpy the sloth, the 2019 Sloth Ironman Games Champion. (via Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

Happy Sunday! We hope that you, like Grumpy the sloth, are ending your weekend with a smile.

Why is Grumpy smiling? Well, sloths rarely descend from their normal habitat up in the trees. But they do about once a week to defecate.

When a sloth moseys down to the forest floor, it will wiggle its bum, and once it settles, it’ll slowly close its eyes and almost seem to smile when it starts to go potty.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

