After eight years, Turrialba Volcano National Park reopens to the public

December 5, 2020
Turrialba Volcano on a clear day.

Turrialba Volcano on a clear day. (via Casa Presidencial.)

After eight years closed due to the threat of volcanic activity, Turrialba Volcano National Park reopened to the public on Friday.


Click “Watch on Facebook” to see a video of Turrialba Volcano.  

The national park had been closed since 2012, when the volcano increased in activity and experienced several moderate-sized eruptions. In addition to the park’s closure, authorities had maintained a 2 km forbidden zone around the crater.

To ensure visitor safety near the active crater, authorities have constructed safety shelters and barriers, and guests must wear hard hats.

In addition to the volcano itself, on clear days visitors can enjoy magnificent views of the Caribbean plains, Turrialba valley, and Talamanca mountain range. Some 84 species of birds and 11 species of mammals inhabit the park.

Visiting Turrialba Volcano involves a 4 km (2.5 mile) hike of moderate to high difficulty from the entrance to the craters. Visitors must make prior reservations by calling 8534-1063 and enter at Finca Monte Calas (Google Maps link).

The cost is 6,000 colones for the required guide, plus 1,000 colones for citizens/residents and $12 for non-residents.

Tours start daily on the hour from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

