Dental implant surgery in Costa Rica

With today’s state-of-the-art technology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Costa Rica now offer computerized surgical planning, custom prosthesis design, and patient-specific rehabilitation. Maxillofacial surgeons in Costa Rica are able to optimize goal-directed care for any number of complex conditions. Did you know that Maxillofacial surgeons and periodontists are the only specialists qualified to install dental implants?

Dr. Clyde Waggonner, Director of Patient Services at Goodness Dental in Costa Rica is one of the world’s leading Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons, and past president of the Colorado Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Association. He had this to say about dental implants in Costa Rica.

“Dental implants are the modern, state-of-the art approach to replacing missing teeth. It’s considered a surgical procedure because implanting them traditionally requires cutting open the gums and exposing the bone. Whether you are missing a single tooth or many of your teeth, dental implants provide the durability, stability and strength that endures for decades. Implants perform almost like your natural teeth. And when dental implants are truly affordable, as they are in Costa Rica, it creates the ideal climate for dental tourism,” Waggonner says.

Tooth loss can be a traumatizing event. When teeth are gone, the bone immediately begins to dissolve and shrink, both horizontally and vertically. This causes loss of support and stability for a removable denture. But even worse, as bone loss increases, support for the mouth and face is compromised, and the negative effect on facial esthetics, speech, self-esteem, and even nutrition and overall health cannot be overstated. That is why the gold standard for tooth replacement is dental implants, because they provide the ridge of bone that holds your teeth with continued stimulation, just like natural tooth roots, keeping the bone healthy and whole, and thus preventing features from sagging and shifting. Goodness Dental is recognized as the leading dental implant clinic in Costa Rica and is ranked as one of the top five dental clinics in the world by Global Clinic Rating (www.GCR.org).

Dr. Waggonner takes the time to help his patients understand the complexity of the dental implant process.

“During dental implant surgery, a hole is drilled into the bone of the jaw. The hole must be placed at the most ideal location, drilled at a precise 90-degree angle to the jawbone, and drilled to the exact depth specified by the manufacturer. In order to achieve the precision needed, most dentists cut the gums away from the bone to judge exactly where to drill, and to clearly see the angle and depth. Beyond that, the precision is entirely determined by the visual and manual skill of the surgeon. While most experienced dentists are adequate at making these judgments, only the most skilled oral and maxillofacial surgeons should perform dental implant surgery. In Costa Rica, many unqualified or under qualified dentists place low-cost implants, which places the patient at risk for implant failure. This is why Goodness Dental only allows skilled maxillofacial surgeons and periodontists to place dental implants,” Waggonner says.

After the surgery, the gums are closed with sutures that may remain in the mouth for a week or more as the swelling reduces and the gums heal.

Surgical guides can take the guesswork out of the equation. These small, custom-made dental devices are designed using digital images from 3D CT scan X-rays that show the structures of the mouth that are ordinarily invisible. Using this 3D model, the surgical guide is manufactured to fit the patient’s teeth and jaw with precision openings exactly in the optimal sites for the implants. A rigid sleeve is inserted to control the angle and depth of the drill, ensuring accuracy, all without cutting the gums.

Once inserted, the dental implants start a process called osseointegration, in which they become fused with the jawbone during the next four to six months. Osseointegration is what gives the implants their strength, durability, and stability. They literally become part of your jawbone.

During the finish work, an abutment is fastened to the top of the implant, and the crown is placed on top of the abutment. You may have a single crown, or a bridge with several replacements, or in the case of restoration systems like All-on-4, a complete arch. Dr Waggonner and the team of skilled specialists at Goodness Dental have completed thousands of Al on 4 dental implant procedures with great success.

As Dr. Waggoner shares, “The All on 4 procedure will change your life for the better. For rest of your life, you’ll be able to eat whatever you want, smile and laugh with confidence, and look at yourself in the mirror with pride. With proper maintenance and oral hygiene, your new teeth can last a lifetime. This is why patients choose Goodness Dental for Costa Rica dental abroad.”

Every month, tens of thousands of dental patients seek affordable dental care, many getting on airplanes to journey to tropical dental tourism destinations like Costa Rica to save money on dental care. Organizations like Global Clinic Rating and CostaRicaDentalGuide.com help patients find the best clinics with proven verifiable outcomes, ensuring a safe, high quality dental experience with the leading dental tourism providers.

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.