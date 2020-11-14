Costa Rica issues weather alerts as Iota approaches Central America

Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Saturday afternoon placed the entire national territory under weather alerts as it forecast indirect effects from Tropical Storm Iota.

“The CNE establishes a yellow alert for the Northern Zone and a green alert for the Caribbean because rains are expected as a result of the indirect influence of Tropical Storm Iota,” the Costa Rican disaster-response agency announced.

“In addition, we keep eight cantons on orange alert due to their vulnerable condition.”

President Carlos Alvarado said he has spoken with the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) and the CNE to prepare for Iota.

“Teams are in the most vulnerable areas, preparing for the downpours of the weekend,” he said. “We request people to redouble caution, follow the official information channels and report any eventuality.”

The indirect effects of Iota are forecast to cause rains in the Caribbean on Saturday, and in the Central and South Pacific starting Sunday.

Iota is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday and make landfall Monday in Nicaragua or Honduras.

Those countries, along with Costa Rica and much of the region, are still recovering from Hurricane Eta, which caused significant damage across the Central American isthmus earlier this month.

Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency in Costa Rica. English-speaking operators are available.