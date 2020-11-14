  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica issues weather alerts as Iota approaches Central America

November 14, 2020
Costa Rica weather alerts issued on November 14, 2020, related to Tropical Storm Iota.

Costa Rica weather alerts issued on November 14, 2020, related to Tropical Storm Iota. (via CNE.)

Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Saturday afternoon placed the entire national territory under weather alerts as it forecast indirect effects from Tropical Storm Iota.

“The CNE establishes a yellow alert for the Northern Zone and a green alert for the Caribbean because rains are expected as a result of the indirect influence of Tropical Storm Iota,” the Costa Rican disaster-response agency announced.

“In addition, we keep eight cantons on orange alert due to their vulnerable condition.”

President Carlos Alvarado said he has spoken with the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) and the CNE to prepare for Iota.

“Teams are in the most vulnerable areas, preparing for the downpours of the weekend,” he said. “We request people to redouble caution, follow the official information channels and report any eventuality.”

The indirect effects of Iota are forecast to cause rains in the Caribbean on Saturday, and in the Central and South Pacific starting Sunday.

Iota is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday and make landfall Monday in Nicaragua or Honduras.

Those countries, along with Costa Rica and much of the region, are still recovering from Hurricane Eta, which caused significant damage across the Central American isthmus earlier this month.

Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency in Costa Rica. English-speaking operators are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica places 8 cantons under Red Alert; 2 people reported dead due to landslides
  2. Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America
  3. Central America evaluates the destruction caused by cyclone Eta

You may be interested

Hard-hit Central America in crosshairs of another hurricane
Central America
14 views
Central America
14 views

Hard-hit Central America in crosshairs of another hurricane

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 14, 2020

Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua announced evacuations Friday as a second major storm in days closed in on Central America with…

Tropical Storm Iota expected to be ‘major hurricane,’ make landfall in Central America
Costa Rica
2449 views
Costa Rica
2449 views

Tropical Storm Iota expected to be ‘major hurricane,’ make landfall in Central America

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 13, 2020

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday afternoon announced the formation of Tropical Storm Iota in the Central Caribbean Sea.…

Campbell goal secures draw for Costa Rica against Qatar
La Sele
1910 views
La Sele
1910 views

Campbell goal secures draw for Costa Rica against Qatar

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 13, 2020

Joel Campbell's 67th-minute goal secured a 1-1 draw for the Costa Rica men's national soccer team in an international friendly…

LATEST NEWS

Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Thirty One.
Central America

Hard-hit Central America in crosshairs of another hurricane

 - Nov 14, 2020
An image showing Tropical Storm Iota’s projected path and wind projections.
Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Iota expected to be ‘major hurricane,’ make landfall in Central America

 - Nov 13, 2020
Joel Campbell during Costa Rica's match against Qatar on November 13, 2020.
La Sele

Campbell goal secures draw for Costa Rica against Qatar

 - Nov 13, 2020
Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Thirty One.
Costa Rica

Tropical Depression forms in Caribbean, expected to make landfall as hurricane in Central America

 - Nov 13, 2020
Protests in Nicaragua
Costa Rica

Costa Rica creates special asylum category for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans

 - Nov 13, 2020
La Reforma prison
Costa Rica

Costa Rica dismantles human trafficking network

 - Nov 13, 2020