Sunsets are back: Costa Rica expanding beach hours on October 15
Costa Rica is expanding the allowed hours for enjoying the country’s hundreds of beaches.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura announced the nation’s beaches will soon be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights, and from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. The change takes effect October 15.
The hours coincide with the nighttime driving restrictions.
“Visitors to the beaches have demonstrated good behavior, and they haven’t become a focus of contagion,” Segura said.
The Tourism Minister explained the expanded hours will help to reactive the economies of beach towns, which have been impacted heavily by the pandemic.
Currently, Costa Rica’s beaches are open from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
You may be interested
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 8Alejandro Zúñiga - October 8, 2020
Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 1,040, according to official data…
Costa Rica land border crossings blocked by wave of protestsAFP and The Tico Times - October 8, 2020
The main border crossings of Costa Rica were again blocked Thursday amid a wave of protests that the country is…
Unemployment in Costa Rica at 23.2% as pandemic effects continueAFP and The Tico Times - October 8, 2020
Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 23.2% in the June-August quarter, slightly lower than the previous period but still severely affected by…