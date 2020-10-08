Sunsets are back: Costa Rica expanding beach hours on October 15

Costa Rica is expanding the allowed hours for enjoying the country’s hundreds of beaches.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura announced the nation’s beaches will soon be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights, and from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. The change takes effect October 15.

The hours coincide with the nighttime driving restrictions.

“Visitors to the beaches have demonstrated good behavior, and they haven’t become a focus of contagion,” Segura said.

The Tourism Minister explained the expanded hours will help to reactive the economies of beach towns, which have been impacted heavily by the pandemic.

Currently, Costa Rica’s beaches are open from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.