Costa Rica Coffee Guide
U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica resumes appointments for some routine services

October 2, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.

The Great Seal of the United States. (Via the U.S. Embassy.)

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has resumed some routine in-person services for citizens, it announced.

A search of the U.S. Embassy website on Friday morning shows limited passport appointments available in mid to late October.

Below is the U.S. Embassy’s message in full:

****

Effective October 1, the U.S. Embassy San Jose American Citizen Services division will open a limited number of appointments for routine services to include accepting applications and renewals for full validity U.S. passports, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, notary services, and applications for social security numbers.

U.S. citizens can visit the U.S. Embassy website at https://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/  to see the next available appointments for passports, CRBA, and notary services.

For the Federal Benefits Unit (FBU) services, U.S. citizens should write to FBU.CostaRica@ssa.gov  to schedule an appointment to apply for a social security number.

The Embassy will continue to accommodate emergency passport appointments for persons with confirmed travel on a pre-approval basis.  The Embassy also continues to offer emergency services for U.S. citizens in emergency situations, including victims of crime or those facing destitution.  Please contact ACSSANJOSE@state.gov  if there are any additional questions or need an emergency appointment.

The U.S. Embassy in San Jose requires all visitors to the Embassy to bring and wear face coverings, this includes U.S. citizens.  Visitors must maintain coverings over their mouth and nose during their visit (please note that for security and identification purposes the Embassy staff may request visitors to momentarily remove face coverings.)  This guidance includes all visitors over two years of age.  Visitors are also requested to follow instructions for distancing and other health measures during their visit.  Visitors that arrive without face coverings or who do not follow health protocols may be asked to reschedule their appointments.

****

For more information, visit the U.S. Embassy’s website.

