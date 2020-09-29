Costa Rica learns opponents for upcoming Gold Cup

CONCACAF on Monday announced the groups for the 2021 Gold Cup, the men’s international soccer tournament for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Costa Rica will face Jamaica, Suriname and a to-be-determined team as part of Group C play.

The winner and second-place finisher of Costa Rica’s group will face the top teams from Group B, meaning La Sele could have a quarterfinal matchup against the United States or Canada.

Your Gold Cup 2021 Groups are set! 🏆 What is the toughest group? #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/885MxSvzri — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) September 29, 2020

The final member of Costa Rica’s group — determined by a preliminary round — will be Guatemala, Guyana, Guadalupe or The Bahamas.

“We expanded last year’s Gold Cup and it was a huge success in showcasing outstanding football from our region. We want to build on that for the 2021 edition and believe the introduction of the Prelims and an exciting new format for the Knockout Stage will provide a great spectacle next year,” said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani.

Asian Cup champions Qatar were invited to the Gold Cup and will compete in Group D alongside Honduras, Panama and Grenada.

The Group Stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will kick off on July 10, 2021.

CONCACAF says it will announce venues, kick-off times, schedule, and other details for the Gold Cup “in the coming months.”

“I know that many communities in our region are going through challenging times and the thoughts of everyone at Concacaf are with them. I hope tonight’s draw provided some anticipation for the fans,” Montagliani said.