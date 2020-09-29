Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica learns opponents for upcoming Gold Cup

September 29, 2020
2021 Gold Cup groups

2021 Gold Cup groups were announced on September 28, 2020. (via CONCACAF.)

CONCACAF on Monday announced the groups for the 2021 Gold Cup, the men’s international soccer tournament for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Costa Rica will face Jamaica, Suriname and a to-be-determined team as part of Group C play.

The winner and second-place finisher of Costa Rica’s group will face the top teams from Group B, meaning La Sele could have a quarterfinal matchup against the United States or Canada.

The final member of Costa Rica’s group — determined by a preliminary round — will be Guatemala, Guyana, Guadalupe or The Bahamas.

“We expanded last year’s Gold Cup and it was a huge success in showcasing outstanding football from our region. We want to build on that for the 2021 edition and believe the introduction of the Prelims and an exciting new format for the Knockout Stage will provide a great spectacle next year,” said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani.

Asian Cup champions Qatar were invited to the Gold Cup and will compete in Group D alongside Honduras, Panama and Grenada.

The Group Stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will kick off on July 10, 2021.

CONCACAF says it will announce venues, kick-off times, schedule, and other details for the Gold Cup “in the coming months.”

“I know that many communities in our region are going through challenging times and the thoughts of everyone at Concacaf are with them. I hope tonight’s draw provided some anticipation for the fans,” Montagliani said.

Related posts:

  1. CONCACAF revamps Gold Cup for 2021 with Qatar competing
  2. 2019 Gold Cup field finalized; Costa Rica will host two matches
  3. Soccer shorts: New World Cup qualifier format likely, U20 World Cup in Costa Rica rescheduled

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 29
Costa Rica
5572 views
Costa Rica
5572 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 29

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 29, 2020

Costa Rica announced 19 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 880, according to official data…

Costa Rica says coronavirus measures continue in October
Costa Rica
21078 views
Costa Rica
21078 views

Costa Rica says coronavirus measures continue in October

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 29, 2020

President Carlos Alvarado and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Tuesday  announced Costa Rica's coronavirus measures will continue in October. The…

These are the requirements to enter Costa Rica as a tourist
Costa Rica
2321 views
Costa Rica
2321 views

These are the requirements to enter Costa Rica as a tourist

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 29, 2020

Costa Rica is currently welcoming tourists from select countries and U.S. states. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica has…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 29, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 29

 - Sep 29, 2020
Central Market disinfected
Costa Rica

Costa Rica says coronavirus measures continue in October

 - Sep 29, 2020
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

These are the requirements to enter Costa Rica as a tourist

 - Sep 29, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
United States

Message for U.S. Citizens in Costa Rica: Don’t let the elections pass you by

 - Sep 29, 2020
Route 32 to Limón
Costa Rica

Protests to block Costa Rica roads, cause other disruptions Wednesday

 - Sep 29, 2020
A vendor selling newspapers holds an edition of "La Prensa"
Central America

False information punishable by years in prison under proposed Nicaraguan law

 - Sep 29, 2020