Pic of the Day: Tropical Storm Nana approaches Central America

Tropical Storm Nana is passing just north of the Bay Islands of Honduras, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday night.

It is expected to intensify and reach Belize on Thursday, according to the Miami-based organization. Tropical Storm Nana will not make landfall in Costa Rica, but its presence may affect weather patterns here, per local authorities.

The most recent NHC advisory, released Wednesday afternoon, details the following information:

Nana could bring hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge tonight to portions of the coast of Belize, and a hurricane warning is in effect.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in areas of Belize, the Bay Islands, Guatemala and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico as of Wednesday night.

Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding in Belize, Guatemala, and portions of southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Costa Rican National Meteorological Institute (IMN) indicated that some 5,000 lightning bolts were registered over Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon, though this is not directly associated with the Tropical Storm.

“At this time, strong precipitation is registered in the country’s north. Rain will continue during the beginning of the night,” the IMN said Wednesday, urging precaution.