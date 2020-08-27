Continued rainfall causes flooding in northern Costa Rica

Several days of rainfall have caused flooding in parts of northern Costa Rica, particularly in the province of Guanacaste.

According to Casa Presidencial, local emergency committees in Guanacaste have activated nine shelters across three Guanacaste cantons — seven in Santa Cruz, one in Carrillo and one in La Cruz — with a total capacity for 400 displaced people.

Some 384 people had already been transported to these shelters as of Wednesday evening, according to the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

“Of 114 events to which we responded, 70 are due to flood problems. The most important amount is concentrated in the cantons of Santa Cruz, Carrillo and La Cruz,” said Sigifredo Pérez, chief of operations for CNE.

While the coronavirus complicates relocation logistics, First Lady Claudia Dobles said it’s a scenario for which Costa Rica has prepared.

“We face the challenge of protecting Guanacaste families in risk areas prone to flooding, protecting people affected by the rains, and protecting the population to avoid contagion by the virus,” Dobles said.

CNE maintains orange alerts for the entire Pacific coast of Costa Rica due to the weather.

“This is the result of atmospheric disturbances that will cause heavy rains from [Tuesday] until Friday,” the organization said. The orange alert indicates that CNE has mobilized regional emergency-response teams.