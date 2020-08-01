Costa Rica has relaxed restrictions starting today. Here’s what’s open

Happy August! Costa Rica is relaxing coronavirus restrictions starting Saturday, August 1.

The below measures apply from August 1 through Sunday, August 9. During these nine days, Costa Rica is in a “fase de apertura,” or Open Phase.

Most commercial businesses open nationwide

Regardless of whether they’re located in Orange or Yellow Alert cantons, most commercial businesses are allowed to open during this period.

This includes all the usual essentials: Supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, financial services, hardware stores and agriculture stores. (Supermarkets can sell all products, not just essential items.)

Home delivery, rental car companies, health services, public and municipal institutions, and any business that doesn’t attend directly to the public can operate without hour restrictions.

Gyms, hair/beauty salons, botanical gardens, and hot springs are also allowed.

National parks can open, as can hotels, outdoor tourism activities, and beaches (from 5-9:30 a.m. in Orange Alert cantons and 5 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Yellow Alert cantons).

Religious gatherings of up to 75 people are permitted, as are event halls for activities of up to 30 people.

The list of allowed businesses is extensive. Essentially, if the business is not on the restricted list (see below), it can open. If you need the complete list, click here.

Establishments that are not permitted this month

The following activities are not permitted, nationwide, throughout August.