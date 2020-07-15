Costa Rica passes law against racism and violence in stadiums
Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved a law that punishes violence and manifestations of racism and xenophobia in sports venues.
The Law Against Violence and Racism punishes those who commit violent and racist acts in sports venues and in their immediate vicinity (5 km) with penalties including a four-year ban from entering sports facilities.
Violence and manifestations of racism are frequent in some of Costa Rica’s soccer stadiums.
Clubs that tolerate racist behavior are now exposed to the closure of their facilities for periods ranging from five days to a full season.
If a violent or racist act is committed by an athlete or referee, he or she can face a sanction of one to four years without participating in sports activity.
The Association of Professional Soccer Players (Asojupro) celebrated the approval of the law, which in its opinion turns sports facilities into “spaces free of violence and racist acts.”
“The approval of this law is a victory for everyone, for the country and for the national sport,” said former soccer player Steven Bryce, executive director of Asojupro.
He added that “among so much discouraging news about the pandemic, this is something very positive and hopeful.”
You may be interested
News briefs: Fire set outside coronavirus shelter for indigenous peopleAlejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2020
The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…
Costa Rica approves law punishing street sexual harassment with jail and finesAFP and The Tico Times - July 14, 2020
Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a law that criminalizes street sexual harassment and punishes it with prison terms…
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 14, 2020Alejandro Zúñiga - July 14, 2020
Costa Rica confirmed 446 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 8,482 cumulative known cases, the Health…