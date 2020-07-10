A dental implant is a minor, standard surgery and requires preparation, tests and an assessment to determine if you are a good candidate for implants. (Most patients are a good fit.) After surgery, it takes from four to six months to allow the implant to heal and become a part of the jawbone. Most patients report some mild discomfort for a few days following the surgery. But this generally disappears within one week after surgery.

Since dental implants are so expensive at home, many Americans and Canadians travel to Costa Rica to get them. Most patients make typically two (albeit very nice) trips to Costa Rica for affordable dental implants. Of course, many patients who don’t know about dental tourism live without a solution, while others may even mortgage their homes to afford dental implants in the United States. But that’s a topic for another article!

Is it worth the trouble to get dental implants in Costa Rica?

While it may be daunting at first, the majority of Americans who have received dental implants in Costa Rica agree it’s worth it. CostaRicaDentalGuide.com reports that 97% of patients surveyed indicated they are satisfied with their dental care in Costa Rica and would do it all again. The reasons these patients are happy with their decision may be different from what you’d expect.

Life for people with missing teeth is much different than for people with all of their teeth. Yes, they have problems with chewing, and they may have to restrain themselves from eating certain foods. But the biggest problem, by far, is the impact to their self-esteem and the blow to their confidence. This is especially true for people under 60 who still work full-time and are active socially.

Image if you were afraid of laughing or smiling in front of others. Or if you were afraid to be in a situation where you had to speak in public. Imagine being a teacher or a businessman all your life and then you suddenly couldn’t feel comfortable being at the front of a classroom or leading a presentation or conference.

Imagine if you wanted to date. How are you going to impress the other person when you are afraid to smile or be funny or to laugh whole-heartedly? What if you felt like covering your mouth or felt like you needed to look away when you had to answer a question?

How do you answer questions like, “Why don’t you ever smile?” or, “Why aren’t you looking at me?” And yes, some children will have no objection to directly asking you, “Why don’t you have all your teeth?”

Another reason people are thrilled with Costa Rica is the price. Most patients can get a titanium dental implant for less than $1,000 in Costa Rica, compared to an average dental implant price of $2,500 to $4,000 per implant in the United States. But what makes most patients so happy is the level of personal care and attention that defines their dental care experience in Costa Rica. Most patients return home scarcely able to contain their newfound love of Costa Rica and the new friends they made during their time there.

So, if you’re questioning whether it’s worthwhile to get dental implants, the answer is yes. And if you, like many Americans, are unable to afford implants at home, check out the incredible dental clinics in Costa Rica. You might be surprised to learn that one of the leading dental clinics in Costa Rica (Goodness Dental) is also ranked as one of the top-10 dental clinics in the world. No other clinic in the USA, Canada or Latin America made the top ten list of the best clinics worldwide.

For a growing number of dental tourists to Costa Rica, getting dental implants is like getting their life back again, along with a fresh perspective on a new culture, while saving a huge amount of money when compared to dental care prices at home.

So YES! It’s well worth the effort to get your dental implants in Costa Rica to restore your sense of wholeness and well-being, and to save a whole lotta money in the process.

Frank Clemmons

Costa Rica Dental Implant Institute

This story was sponsored by the Costa Rica Dental Implant Institute.