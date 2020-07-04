Happy Fourth of July from The Tico Times

Happy Fourth of July from all of us at The Tico Times!

Break out your red, white and blue, rehearse the “U-S-A!” chant, and double-check your internet connection, because most of this year’s Independence Day celebrations are going to be virtual.

On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence of the United States, declaring that the 13 colonies were to remain socially distant from Great Britain.

Or something like that.

As John F. Kennedy famously said: Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.

Whether you’re in the United States or Costa Rica, today we can all make small personal sacrifices to benefit our country. Follow the recommendations of health authorities — avoid crowds, wear a mask in public and wash your hands! — and there will be more of us around to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2021.

U.S. Embassy hosting virtual celebration

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica is hosting a virtual celebration tonight at 9 p.m.

“Due to social distancing measures, our independence celebration will be very different this year,” the Embassy said. “That’s why we want to celebrate together with you with a virtual event. Don’t miss the surprise we have prepared for this 4th of July.”

Follow the event on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page.

No Avenida Escazú fireworks this year

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional fireworks celebration at Avenida Escazú has been canceled.

“During these difficult times of the COVID-19, we join with US expats living in Costa Rica and our Tico friends in following the Ministry of Health guidelines, including no large gatherings,” the American Colony Committee said.

Other options in Costa Rica

If you’re not in a part of Costa Rica that’s under an Orange Alert, you can enjoy a 4th of July meal at the restaurant of your choice.

On the Central Pacific, Runaway Grill Restaurant and Fish Bar in Quepos is hosting “A Taste of the USA” breakfast, lunch and dinner.

And if you’re somewhere where businesses are closed today, consider ordering takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurant. After all, there are few things more American than some good, old-fashioned capitalism.

Do you know of other Fourth of July events in Costa Rica? Let us know at: alejandro@ticotimes.net.