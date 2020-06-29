  • Costa Rica Real Estate
Former Colombia, Costa Rica boss Jorge Luis Pinto to coach UAE

June 29, 2020

Costa Rica's Colombian coach Jorge Luis Pinto reacts during a Group D football match between Italy and Costa Rica at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 20, 2014. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP)

Jorge Luis Pinto, best known for leading Costa Rica to the World Cup quarterfinals, is set to take over the United Arab Emirates national team, the local football federation said on Monday.

The 67-year-old Colombian will sign a two-year deal which would lead up to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, local media reported after the federation said the deal had been given a green light.

Pinto has won league titles with clubs in Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica and Venezuela, but won global recognition by guiding Costa Rica to the World Cup quarters in 2014.

Pinto was hailed after a run which ended with a penalty shoot-out defeat by the Netherlands, after winning a tough group by beating Uruguay and Italy and drawing with England.

Following that success, Pinto and the Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefut) failed to agree to terms for a new contract, and an explosive press conference soured what had been a magical run for the Ticos.

The UAE are currently fourth in a World Cup preliminary qualifying group where only the winners are guaranteed progress to the final round of qualifiers, but have a game in hand.
Pinto replaces Serbia’s Ivan Jovanovic, who had been on a short-term deal when the coronavirus lockdown saw the UAE release him.

