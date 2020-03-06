Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Friday night
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Costa Rica on Friday night.
According to data from the National Seismological Network (RSN), the earthquake occurred at 8:40 p.m. The tremor had an epicenter near Boruca, Buenos Aires, in the province of Puntarenas.
President Carlos Alvarado said he is “in communication with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) due to the strong tremor felt in the country.”
“I ask to be attentive to the official information and follow instructions from the authorities in front of the event,” he wrote on social media.
CNE says Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month, or about 12 each day.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You may be interested
Updates: Costa Rica confirms first case of coronivirusThe Tico Times - March 6, 2020
Costa Rican health authorities have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus within the national territory. A 49-year-old tourist…
Costa Rica registers inflation of 0.29% in FebruaryAFP and The Tico Times - March 6, 2020
Costa Rica recorded an inflation of 0.29% in February, higher than the 0.11% figure in January. Still, the accumulated total…
Authorities knew of bromacil in Costa Rica’s waters and didn’t alert publicNatalia Díaz Zeledón / Semanario Universidad - March 6, 2020
The Plant Health Department (SFE) of Costa Rica knew the levels of bromacil in the water of Río Cuarto (canton of…