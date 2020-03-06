  • Costa Rica Real Estate
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Friday night

March 6, 2020
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Costa Rica on Friday night.

According to data from the National Seismological Network (RSN), the earthquake occurred at 8:40 p.m. The tremor had an epicenter near Boruca, Buenos Aires, in the province of Puntarenas.

President Carlos Alvarado said he is “in communication with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) due to the strong tremor felt in the country.” 

“I ask to be attentive to the official information and follow instructions from the authorities in front of the event,” he wrote on social media. 

CNE says Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month, or about 12 each day.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

