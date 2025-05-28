Costa Rica and Panama Dismantle Migrant Smuggling Network

No menu items!

Human Trafficking in Costa Rica
Jessica Phelps/The Tico Times

A joint Costa Rica–Panama operation has dismantled a transnational criminal organization involved in human smuggling and money laundering. Authorities carried out 23 raids Wednesday across Golfito, Ciudad Neilly, and Los Chiles as part of “Operation MATSU.” The coordinated action included the Professional Migration Police, the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ), the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of the Presidency, and Panamanian officials.

According to the OIJ, the network primarily smuggled migrants of Chinese nationality, but also transported individuals from Vietnam, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Peru. Migrants were moved via land, sea, and air, often from China or South America. Smuggling fees ranged from $7,000 to $40,000 depending on nationality.

All identified leaders of the operation are Costa Rican. Authorities believe they coordinated the logistics for transporting, housing, and hiding migrants using taxis, public buses, and informal transport networks. Investigators documented the trafficking of 437 individuals, including minors and elderly people—circumstances that carry enhanced criminal penalties due to their vulnerability.

Those arrested were turned over to the Deputy Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime, which is expected to determine their legal status in the coming hours. Operation MATSU is part of the Migration Police’s ongoing crackdown on transnational smuggling networks, with 11 international operations conducted so far.

“These actions reflect the commitment of the Costa Rican authorities to public safety and the fight against organized crime—especially in tourist and border areas often targeted by these groups,” said the police.

