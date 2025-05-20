Costa Rica’s Tourism Struggles Despite April Rebound

Costa Rica’s tourism industry is sounding the alarm as visitor numbers keep sliding, even with a small uptick in April. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported 231,678 travelers arrived by air in April 2025, a 4.6% jump from last year’s 221,573. But folks in the business say this bump, tied to Easter Week’s timing, doesn’t tell the whole story. Tourism, which fuels 8% of the country’s economy and supports jobs in places like Guanacaste and Limón, is facing tough times.

The ICT says the first three months of 2025 saw 632,000 visitors, hitting 63% of 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers. April’s boost came partly because Easter Week fell in April this year, unlike March in 2024, driving hotel bookings to near 98% in beach towns, per the Costa Rican Hotels Chamber.

But Tadeo Morales from Movimiento Turismo por Costa Rica warns it’s not a real recovery. “We’re seeing seasonal spikes, not growth,” he said. “From January to April 2025, arrivals dropped 2.2% compared to 2024.” Morales adds that April 2025 numbers barely match April 2023, another Easter Week month, showing the industry’s stuck.

Several factors are hitting tourism hard. A strong colón—now at ₡500 per U.S. dollar—makes Costa Rica pricier than neighbors like Panama or Colombia. A new tax on tourism services and fewer flights (some airlines cut seats by 15–41%) aren’t helping, says the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR).

Safety worries, like a U.S. travel advisory for crime near San José’s airport, and health alerts about histoplasmosis from caving are scaring off visitors. North American travelers, Costa Rica’s biggest market, fell 7.2% in February, with the U.S. down 7.3%. Industry reports also suggest fewer people are searching for Costa Rica trips online, hinting at weaker demand ahead.

The ICT’s “Only the Essentials” campaign is pushing Costa Rica in the U.S. and Canada, but CANATUR’s Shirley Calvo says more needs to be done, like tackling the exchange rate. With the low season starting in May, businesses fear tougher months.