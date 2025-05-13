Costa Rica’s Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo Returns to Playa Flamingo

With great fishing and a renewed focus on family fun, the Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo presented by Marina Flamingo is set to take center stage in the world of sport fishing in mid-July 2025 in Playa Flamingo, Costa Rica. Final registration and a welcome party hosted by Marina Flamingo and Gurme will take place on July 18.

Tournament fishing follows on July 19–20, with after-fishing festivities each afternoon at Marina Flamingo. The gala awards party, hosted by Oceana Restaurant and Marina Flamingo, caps the event on July 20. Proceeds support conservation initiatives across the sport-fishing community and benefit CEPIA, a nationally accredited non-profit that strengthens culture, education, health, and social cohesion in Guanacaste’s coastal communities.

The Rodeo is designed to put the fun back in tournament fishing, emphasizing families and junior anglers with minimal rules and low entry fees. Teams can target a wide variety of inshore and offshore species while enjoying Playa Flamingo’s ideal weather and amenities. Prizes and trophies await junior anglers (boys and girls), ladies, and family teams. Organizers expect the largest fleet in the event’s history—30 boats or more. New for 2025, serious competitors can enter optional daily jackpots for top boats and most marlin releases.

Flamingo Marina is the newest and one of the most upscale facilities of its kind in Central America. The marina currently offers 92 wet slips (expanding to 180) for vessels up to 320 feet and features a high-speed fuel dock plus full immigration and customs services on site. Beyond the slips, guests enjoy ocean-view restaurants, marina-view accommodations, a ship’s store, and a VIP Club. Just outside the 6.2-acre complex lie some of the Pacific’s best white-sand beaches and a host of world-class activities.

For the offshore division, the $1,000 base entry fee lets anglers pursue all billfish species as well as dorado, tuna, and wahoo. Billfish are released and scored on a point system with video verification; gamefish are measured onboard and released. Separate categories exist for boats with omnidirectional sonar and those without—now in its second year and popular among teams.

In the inshore division, a $250 entry covers four anglers (six anglers for $400). Eligible species include dorado, tuna, wahoo, snapper, and roosterfish.

For entry forms, rules, and additional details, visit the Presidential Challenge website.