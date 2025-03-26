JW Marriott Expands to Costa Rica With New All-Inclusive Resort

Marriott International announced an agreement with Mullen Real Estate Capital which will bring the JW Marriott brand to the shores of Costa Elena, in the canton of La Cruz in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

The hotel is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2026 and will be one of JW Marriott’s first all-inclusive resorts worldwide, reflecting the company’s commitment to redefining luxury in this segment. The property will integrate its distinctive brand philosophy, focused on wellness, exceptional service, and sophisticated design.

“This project marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration with Mullen Real Estate Capital, a leader in the all-inclusive sector within the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region,” said Uriel Burak, Marriott International’s Vice President of Development for the CALA region.

Located approximately 80 kilometers from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, the resort will offer a luxury experience with 415 elegant rooms and 11 restaurants and bars featuring diverse specialties. It will also include 4,100 square meters of water amenities, including 17 swimming pools.

Guests will have access to over 900 square meters of event space, a 1,500-square-meter spa designed around the brand’s wellness philosophy, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The resort has 270 meters of beachfront, establishing it as a first-class destination for the most discerning travelers. Development plans also include the possible addition of JW Marriott-branded residences on adjacent land, which would further enhance the resort’s luxury offerings and benefit the economy by generating local linkages.

“We at MREC are excited to initiate this collaboration with Marriott International and JW Marriott, a brand recognized for its excellence and world-class service. Together, we look forward to opening new opportunities, setting new industry benchmarks, and building a future full of limitless possibilities,” said Jeff Mullen, President of Mullen Real Estate Capital.

In recent years, Costa Rica has attracted luxury clients and investors. For example, in February 2025, Marriott announced the opening of its 50th luxury hotel in the region, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica. By year-end, Marriott will operate 22 hotels in Costa Rica under 15 of its brands, with new openings scheduled for 2025.