Costa Rica Targets Motorcycle Duos in Bid to Curb Soaring Murder Rate

Costa Rica is confronting an escalating security crisis as murders climb year after year, with contract killings increasingly shattering the nation’s reputation for peace. In response, the Security and Drug Trafficking Commission of the Legislative Assembly has approved Bill 24.137, a measure to ban two people from riding together on motorcycles in high-crime zones. The bill, driven by a stark statistic—nearly 25% of the country’s homicides are tied to motorcycle use, according to recent police reports—aims to disrupt a favored method of hitmen and restore public safety.

The legislation, proposed by Congressman Alejandro Pacheco of the Social Christian Unity Party (PUSC), would impose the restriction during designated hours in areas plagued by violence. “We are in a security crisis that demands extraordinary measures to combat contract killings, which are destroying the peace of Costa Rican families,” Pacheco said. “At PUSC, we’ve offered multiple solutions to bolster security, and this bill is a critical step toward reclaiming social stability.”

If enacted, the ban could last up to one year, with the possibility of a year-long extension via executive decree if authorities provide compelling evidence of its effectiveness. The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) is tasked with publicizing enforcement periods and specific locations through all available channels, giving the public at least 48 hours’ notice.

Exemptions are carved out for motorcyclists commuting to work, provided they carry a physical or digital certificate from their employer. Self-employed riders must present documentation of their trade, while high-powered motorcycles exceeding 500 cubic centimeters are also excluded from the restriction.

The Ministry of Security will monitor the ban’s impact, assessing whether it reduces crime enough to justify continuation or termination. Violators face a category E fine, set at 26,062.87 colones—roughly $50 USD—in 2025, a penalty meant to deter defiance.

The bill has sparked both support and skepticism. The Bar Association has endorsed it, arguing it’s a pragmatic response to rising violence. However, motorcyclists and small business owners, particularly those reliant on two-wheeled delivery services, worry it unfairly targets law-abiding citizens. “Most of us aren’t criminals,” said Juan Morales, a San José delivery rider. “This could cost me my livelihood.” Civil liberties advocates have also questioned whether the measure infringes on personal freedoms, calling for narrower targeting of actual offenders.

Next, the bill heads to consultations with the Plenary Court, Public Defense, Bar Association, and Chamber of Commerce before facing a full Legislative Assembly debate. Its passage remains uncertain as lawmakers weigh public safety against practical concerns. For now, Costa Rica’s motorcycle riders—and its grieving families—await a resolution to this divisive proposal.