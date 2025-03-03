IMF Criticizes Costa Rica’s Exchange Rate Policy Amid a Stronger Colón

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commented on Costa Rica’s exchange rate, urging the country to allow greater flexibility in response to market conditions and to avoid excessive accumulation of foreign exchange reserves. According to the IMF’s mission report, the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) should limit its interventions in the foreign exchange market to strengthen the transmission of monetary policy and promote the development of a more dynamic foreign exchange market.

“Frequent intervention in the foreign exchange market can weaken the transmission of monetary policy by distorting price signals and hinder the development of the foreign exchange market,” the IMF stated. The institution also warned that continued accumulation of reserves could impose additional costs on the economy, particularly through sterilization measures or exchange rate misalignments. “Concerted efforts, including legal reforms, are needed to deepen foreign exchange markets and strengthen the capacity of the non-financial public sector to manage foreign exchange risks, reducing its dependence on the BCCR as an intermediary for foreign exchange transactions,” the IMF added.

Background and Policy Context

Historically, the BCCR has intervened in the market as part of a strategy aimed at stabilizing the colón. Proponents of this approach argue that a stronger colón benefits the majority of the population by curbing inflation and reducing import costs. However, critics contend that such interventions can distort market signals and hinder competitiveness, especially in export-driven sectors. This ongoing debate reflects the tension between ensuring economic stability and promoting market dynamism.

At the end of February, the exchange rate closed with the colón at 502.97 per U.S. dollar, marking its lowest level in the past month. While the government maintains that an appreciating colón ultimately benefits the population, industry representatives and some economists warn that the current policy may be limiting the country’s economic potential.

Impact on the Costa Rican Economy

Several sectors have felt the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, prompting calls for policy adjustments. For example, last year, ornamental plant producer MyM Productores S.A., located in Palmares de Alajuela, ceased operations, citing difficulties caused by exchange rate volatility. Business owners argue that exchange rate instability is eroding the competitiveness of export-driven industries.

The tourism sector, a key driver of Costa Rica’s economy, has also been significantly affected by the stronger colón. A higher exchange rate near ¢500 to the dollar reduces the purchasing power of foreign visitors, making Costa Rica relatively more expensive as a travel destination. In the European market, tourist arrivals decreased by 0.8% in 2024. Local economists have noted that while some sectors may benefit from a stronger currency, the overall reduction in competitiveness could lead to longer-term economic challenges.

Expert Perspectives

Local economic experts and business leaders have weighed in on the issue. Some argue that allowing more market-driven fluctuations would improve the efficiency of monetary policy and foster a deeper foreign exchange market. Others, however, caution that rapid devaluation could introduce volatility that might unsettle consumer confidence. Representatives from various industries have engaged in discussions with the Central Bank to highlight their concerns, but these efforts have so far yielded no significant policy changes.

Looking Ahead

As the debate continues, the government and the BCCR face a challenging balancing act between safeguarding domestic economic stability and adapting to global market forces. Further legal reforms and policy adjustments may be on the horizon as stakeholders push for measures that better align with the realities of an increasingly dynamic foreign exchange environment. In the coming months, all eyes will be on the policy decisions that will shape Costa Rica’s economic future.