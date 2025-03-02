New Bill Aims to Curb Perpetual Tourism in Costa Rica

As most travelers know, our country is a top tourist destination known for its natural beauty and friendly culture. However, many visitors to Costa Rica are now extending their stays without changing their tourist status, a practice known as “perpetual tourism” that has raised concerns among both policymakers and local residents.

In response, Frente Amplio Congresswoman Priscila Vindas has proposed a new legislative measure aimed at addressing the issue. The bill would triple the current migratory fines, establishing a penalty of $300 per month for tourists who overstay their legal entry period. According to the proposal, all revenue generated from these fines would be allocated to the General Directorate of Migration (DGME), with the goal of enhancing enforcement and control of immigration regulations.

A key target of the bill is to curb the practice of “visa runs”—where tourists exit and then quickly re-enter Costa Rica to reset their legal stay. Vindas contends that many foreigners take advantage of this loophole to remain in the country indefinitely, arguing that those who wish to reside long-term should pursue the proper residency permits rather than relying on repeated short-term tourist entries.

Beyond regulatory enforcement, Vindas emphasizes that the phenomenon of perpetual tourism has significant economic and social ramifications. In popular coastal and high-tourism regions, the high demand for short-term rentals and real estate has driven property prices upward, making housing increasingly unaffordable for local residents. Many Costa Ricans report feeling squeezed out of the market by the transient spending power of long-term visitors.

However, the proposed bill has also sparked debate. Critics point to the strict re-entry restriction it imposes: once a tourist’s legal stay expires, they would be barred from re-entering under the same status for 90 days. This provision is particularly contentious among visitors on 30-day permits, who could face a re-entry ban that is disproportionately longer than their original allowed stay—potentially disrupting travel plans for short-term visitors and frequent travelers alike.

Adding to the discussion, traveler forums and recent reports indicate that while fines are clearly stated—some sources note fines of approximately $100 per month—the actual enforcement can sometimes be inconsistent. Official resources, such as the Costa Rican Directorate of Migration and the U.S. Embassy’s travel advisories, stress the importance of having valid documentation (including proof of onward travel) when entering or exiting Costa Rica. These measures, they explain, are intended to ensure compliance with the country’s immigration regulations.

As lawmakers prepare to debate the bill in legislative commissions, questions remain over whether all provisions are sufficiently clear to balance the need for tighter migration control with the vital role tourism plays in Costa Rica’s economy. For now, the proposal highlights a growing tension between preserving our country’s social and economic stability and maintaining the openness that has made Costa Rica a favorite tourist destination.

For the most up-to-date guidelines on entry, overstay fines, and visa requirements, readers are encouraged to consult official sources such as the DGME website and the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica.