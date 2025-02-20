Costa Rica’s President Vetoes Law Promoting Low-Cost Regional Flights

In a bold move Tuesday morning, President Rodrigo Chaves vetoed the proposed law aimed at boosting low-cost flights between Costa Rica and its Central American neighbors. The veto, issued via official letter PR-P-0001-2025 and addressed to Legislative Assembly President Rodrigo Arias, was signed by key ministers including Finance Minister Nogui Acosta, Public Works and Transport Minister Efraín Zeledón, and Tourism Minister William Rodríguez.

Citing “reasons of opportunity, convenience, and constitutionality,” President Chaves argued that the bill would undermine Costa Rica’s tourism competitiveness and disrupt tax collection. “The negative consequences of this decree would impact not only the strategies, objectives, and actions of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) for promoting Costa Rica as a tourist destination, but would also significantly affect our national brand and the critical sectors of investment, exports, and tourism,” the official statement reads.

Government estimates suggest that if implemented, the law could lead to a 12% to 15% drop in income for local economies heavily reliant on tourism and investment attraction.

In a rapid response, the Legislative Assembly bypassed the formal reading of the presidential veto, moving swiftly to rally opposition votes for an override. Eli Feinzaig, a proponent of the initiative, criticized the president’s decision. “The President is wrong and profoundly mistaken. This bill benefits all Costa Ricans by lowering the cost of living and opening up new opportunities,” Feinzaig said. He added that he could have introduced a similar measure and noted that nearly every party in the Assembly supports the initiative.

Feinzaig further accused the President of obstructing progress for political reasons. “It is ironic that the law, designed to ease regional travel and bolster business opportunities, is now being thwarted by the very leader meant to serve the people,” he remarked. He affirmed that both the PUSC party and the New Republic Party are ready to back efforts to overturn the veto.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes remain on the Legislative Assembly to see whether Costa Rica will soon benefit from the proposed low-cost flights or remain tethered by the current restrictions.