No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorSalvadoran Eco Groups Fight Bukele Gold Mining Expansion

Salvadoran Eco Groups Fight Bukele Gold Mining Expansion

AFP
By AFP
El Salvador Gold Mining Protest
(Photo by Daniela RODRIGUEZ / AFP)

Salvadoran environmentalists accused President Nayib Bukele’s government this Saturday of “persecution” and “harassment” for rejecting metal mining promoted by the president and held him responsible for any potential “attacks” against their physical integrity. The environmentalists pointed out that the government and mining advocates have systematically orchestrated “smear” and “mockery” campaigns against them to “generate hatred” and criminalize protests against mining defended by Bukele.

“Mining opponents are subject to persecution and harassment, so from this day forward, we directly hold the government responsible for any attack,” stated Samuel Núñez from the environmental movement Voices of the Future during a press conference. Late last year, the Salvadoran Congress, controlled by Bukele, approved a law promoted by the president to reactivate metal mining, which had been prohibited in the country since 2017.

The president maintains that, according to a study whose authorship he did not reveal, El Salvador has gold deposits valued at 131 billion dollars, equivalent to “380% of GDP.” However, environmentalists fear this activity will contaminate the Lempa River, which runs through the potential mining zone and supplies water to 70% of the capital’s inhabitants and neighboring cities.

In early February, the Catholic Church launched a campaign to collect one million signatures expressing rejection of mining. “We firmly reiterate our rejection of metal mining in El Salvador as it is an activity that represents a direct threat to our ecosystems and life,” stated Núñez.

Bukele maintains high popularity in his country for his “war” against gangs, supported for almost three years by a state of exception that has prompted complaints from international human rights organizations.

Popular Articles

US Aid Suspension Threatens Anti-Drug and Poverty Programs

President Donald Trump's freezing of development aid has quickly paralyzed numerous programs in Latin America that rely on US funds to combat drug trafficking,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Paradise Lost: From Tourist Haven to Drug Hub

Media outlet Le Monde published an article indicating that Costa Rica has transformed from a tourist paradise to an epicenter of drug trafficking and...
Read more

Top Tennis Stars Slam Anti-Doping System After Sinner Case

World number five Jessica Pegula believes the handling of high-profile doping cases involving Jannick Sinner and Iga Swiatek has shown that the "process is...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support