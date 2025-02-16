Salvadoran Eco Groups Fight Bukele Gold Mining Expansion

Salvadoran environmentalists accused President Nayib Bukele’s government this Saturday of “persecution” and “harassment” for rejecting metal mining promoted by the president and held him responsible for any potential “attacks” against their physical integrity. The environmentalists pointed out that the government and mining advocates have systematically orchestrated “smear” and “mockery” campaigns against them to “generate hatred” and criminalize protests against mining defended by Bukele.

“Mining opponents are subject to persecution and harassment, so from this day forward, we directly hold the government responsible for any attack,” stated Samuel Núñez from the environmental movement Voices of the Future during a press conference. Late last year, the Salvadoran Congress, controlled by Bukele, approved a law promoted by the president to reactivate metal mining, which had been prohibited in the country since 2017.

The president maintains that, according to a study whose authorship he did not reveal, El Salvador has gold deposits valued at 131 billion dollars, equivalent to “380% of GDP.” However, environmentalists fear this activity will contaminate the Lempa River, which runs through the potential mining zone and supplies water to 70% of the capital’s inhabitants and neighboring cities.

In early February, the Catholic Church launched a campaign to collect one million signatures expressing rejection of mining. “We firmly reiterate our rejection of metal mining in El Salvador as it is an activity that represents a direct threat to our ecosystems and life,” stated Núñez.

Bukele maintains high popularity in his country for his “war” against gangs, supported for almost three years by a state of exception that has prompted complaints from international human rights organizations.