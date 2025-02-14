Historic Cypress Trees Cut Down in Costa Rica After Foreign Resident’s Lawsuit

The iconic cypress trees that adorned the streets of San Rafael de Heredia, particularly in the residential area of El Tirol, were cut down following a lawsuit filed by a foreign resident, Irina Mijaylovna Tkachenko. She claimed that the 65 cypress trees, located on public roads at the entrance of Residencial El Monte (known as “El Tirol”), endangered her private property and life.

The Municipality of San Rafael commented that while the process began in 2021, the final notification to cut down the trees was not received until December 19, 2022.

The decision has sparked outrage among residents in the district of Heredia. “Today, we share the displeasure that the felling of trees at the entrance to El Tirol has caused for thousands of citizens, and we would like to question the importance of identity that certain places, such as this one, have created over the generations,” posted a social media account dedicated to showcasing the province of Heredia.

While the Municipality acknowledged it had to honor the commitments of the previous administration, it expressed solidarity with the community’s concerns and promised stronger action in future cases. “The Municipal Mayor’s Office is committed, in potential legal proceedings, to present the corresponding defenses in conjunction with other government agencies, social movements, environmental movements, and other social actors interested in preserving the scenic beauty and natural heritage of our public spaces,” they stated.

The incident has intensified debates about gentrification in the area. “Who is responsible for depriving us of these spaces where we grew up as children, where we ran, where we were happy, and where we found a haven of peace, or where we walked with family and friends to try to escape the harsh criminal reality that plagues the country?” asked a social media account called Heredia por media calle.