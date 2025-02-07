The Art City Tour Returns to San José with “For the Love of Chepe”

The Art City Tour (ACT) returns to San José with the event “For the Love of Chepe” (“Por Amor a Chepe”), inviting the public to explore the city’s art and urban culture while celebrating Valentine’s Day. Held four times a year, this special edition of the event will take place on Thursday, February 13, starting at 5:00 p.m., with free admission for all attendees. Participants can immerse themselves in a unique experience where artistic expressions take center stage.

San José will transform into a vibrant stage showcasing creativity, diversity, and local talent, promising an unforgettable night for visitors. This edition features 10 different spaces offering a variety of cultural activities, including exhibitions, guided tours, talks, and performances of famous opera arias. To help attendees navigate the event, activities are divided into two circuits:

Costa Rican Tourism Institute’s Rediscover San José Route

INS Group Route

Among the standout activities, the Jade Museum will present The Eye and the Light, a short documentary directed by Jurgen Ureña, along with the photographic exhibition The Ancient Treasures of Bulgaria and guided tours of For the Party. Meanwhile, the National Theater will welcome visitors with guided tours featuring historical insights and fascinating facts about different areas of the theater, deepening awareness of this Costa Rican cultural gem.

“This February 13th, during Por Amor a Chepe, we invite you to be the protagonist of an appointment in and with the city—an experience where ‘the gift’ is found in the cultural offerings that welcome us in each participating space,” said Henry Bastos, director of GAM Cultural and Art City Tour.

Participation in Art City Tour activities is free, but prior registration is required to ensure the best experience for attendees. Registration opens on Sunday, February 9, via this link: https://artcitytour.gamcultural.com/01-2025-temporada/.