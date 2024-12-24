Costa Rica Has New Direct Flights from Boston, San Francisco, and Seattle

Guanacaste Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, in collaboration with the Costa Rica Tourism Board, inaugurated three new direct flight routes from major U.S. cities on Saturday, December 21.

Alaska Airlines introduced two new West Coast connections. The first-ever direct flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) arrived at 7:29 a.m., carrying 155 passengers, with a return flight departing at 10:00 a.m. with 136 passengers. The San Francisco (SFO) route landed at 6:03 p.m. with 167 passengers, departing at 6:43 p.m. Both routes will operate weekly on Saturdays.

“These new destinations will connect more passengers from the West Coast to the Gold Coast of our beloved Costa Rica,” said Yarelliz Porras, Operations Manager for Alaska Airlines. The airline has been serving Liberia since 2015.

Delta Airlines launched its new Boston service with an A321neo aircraft carrying 184 passengers, arriving at 12:39 p.m. and departing at 1:50 p.m. This seasonal route will operate weekly on Saturdays until May 31, 2025, offering First Class, Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating options.

“We want to offer our customers more ways to vacation in paradise by increasing our number of flights to Latin America and the Caribbean,” explained Agustin Durand, Delta Air Lines General Manager for Central America and the Caribbean. The Boston route complements Delta’s existing service from Atlanta (ATL) and Minneapolis (MSP) to Guanacaste.

During the 2024-2025 high season, Guanacaste Airport will connect to 22 international destinations across the United States, Canada, and Europe through 13 airlines. The new Delta service will feature over 1,000 hours of free entertainment through Delta Studio across all cabin classes.