Costa Rica Reports Terror Links in Growing Migration Crisis

Costa Rica has intercepted five individuals with suspected terrorism links among the estimated 350,000 migrants passing through the country this year en route to the United States. “Costa Rica is the only country in the Americas that records every individual crossing its borders,” Security Minister Mario Zamora said, highlighting the nation’s advanced biometric screening system that analyzes fingerprints and eye irises.

The Migration Police report unprecedented diversity in migrant origins, including travelers from Mongolia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, African nations, and China. Officials attribute this surge to lenient visa policies in South American countries like Ecuador, Brazil, Venezuela, and Colombia.

In a significant arrest this September, authorities detained a Tajik national with ISIS connections. Another case involved a Syrian citizen with suspected terrorist ties, apprehended during biometric screening at the Paso Canoas border checkpoint. The Darién Gap, a treacherous jungle corridor in Panama, serves as a crucial passage for these groups. Panamanian authorities recently reported detecting members of Hezbollah crossing this region.

“This flow reaches the Americas due to open migration policies of countries like Ecuador and Brazil. Once migrants enter, they begin their journey north,” Zamora explained. The country’s border controls have also led to other significant arrests, including two Venezuelans wanted for homicides in Chile earlier this year.

Migration numbers are expected to increase as the year ends, challenging Costa Rica’s position as a key checkpoint in identifying individuals with criminal or terrorist connections. The combination of robust border technology and international cooperation through Interpol has strengthened Costa Rica’s role in regional security, as it manages unprecedented migration flows while screening for security threats.