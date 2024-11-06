Dengue Fever Crisis in Costa Rica: Cases Reach Record Highs

Dengue cases continue to rise in Costa Rica, posing a growing public health risk. During the week of October 19-21, 607 new cases of dengue fever were reported, with 149 people requiring medical attention due to severe dengue symptoms. This year, the total number of dengue cases with warning signs reached 27,791. Compared to the same period in 2023, when 18,125 infections were reported, this represents an alarming 153% increase.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued a dengue epidemic alert in the Americas region due to the surge in cases. “The number of dengue cases reported during the first half of 2024 exceeded the number of cases reported in any single year of all previous years on record,” PAHO warned.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health has alerted the population and called for urgent measures to eradicate mosquito breeding sites. The cantons with the highest number of cases are:

San José – 3,369 cases

– 3,369 cases Alajuela – 2,941 cases

– 2,941 cases Turrialba – 2,844 cases

– 2,844 cases San Carlos – 1,521 cases

– 1,521 cases Atenas – 1,164 cases

– 1,164 cases Desamparados – 1,141 cases

– 1,141 cases Buenos Aires – 1,134 cases

– 1,134 cases Santa Ana – 1,115 cases

– 1,115 cases Corredores – 1,082 cases

Warning Signs of Severe Dengue Fever in Costa Rica

Cases of dengue with warning signs are characterized by one or more symptoms, such as severe and continuous abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, fluid accumulation, mucosal bleeding (gums, nose), lethargy, drowsiness, or irritability. These symptoms often appear during the critical phase of the disease, typically when the fever begins to decrease. Close monitoring is essential as the disease can progress to severe dengue.

Since September, Costa Rica has confirmed five deaths from this disease, marking the first dengue-related fatalities since 2013. “We are experiencing an epidemic that has never been recorded before,” stated Mary Munive, Minister of Health. “In all the international meetings I have attended, countries in the region are in a critical state.”

Authorities in Costa Rica urge individuals experiencing symptoms associated with dengue fever to seek medical attention immediately, especially during this unprecedented outbreak.