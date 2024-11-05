Paul McCartney’s Costa Rica Concert Draws International Beatles Fans

Thousands of fans have been lining up for hours outside Costa Rica’s National Stadium to see Paul McCartney’s historic concert. Some have even traveled from several countries to watch their idol’s performance. The legendary former Beatle has drawn fans from El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua to Costa Rica to enjoy this long-awaited concert. The visitors were welcomed by The Beatles Fan Club in Costa Rica, founded in 1995.

A Nicaraguan fan has been planning his trip since he learned the singer would return to Costa Rica. “It was expensive. I almost spent all my Christmas bonus to see him because I don’t know if this will be the last time I’ll see McCartney. Fulfilling this dream of attending a soundcheck is something special,” he said.

This fan has attended several of Paul’s concerts in countries such as Spain, Mexico, and the United States. On this occasion, he will have the chance to be at the exclusive meet-and-greet and soundcheck held by the artist.

“I came to see him here 10 years ago, and now I’m back with high expectations. The soundcheck will include songs that won’t be in the main concert, which makes it even more exciting. I will bring a special gift: three stuffed animals of rabbits playing drums, inspired by a phrase Paul often says in Spanish, ‘tres conejos en un árbol tocando el tambor’ (three rabbits in a tree playing the drum). Let’s see if he likes it,” he said.

Another fan arrived from El Salvador, sharing his excitement at being able to see the artist. He believes this is McCartney’s last world tour and may be one of his final chances to see him live. Costa Rican fans have also expressed their excitement over the concert.

“Paul’s visit to Costa Rica is the closing of a cycle for those of us who have followed his music since forever. He is already 86 years old, and we know this will probably be his last big world tour since he’s been on it for two years. This is our way of thanking him for accompanying us musically for so many years,” said Armando Castillo, one of the founders of the Beatles Fan Club in Costa Rica.

McCartney’s Costa Rica concert promises unforgettable moments and surprises, giving loyal fans the chance to see their idol live.