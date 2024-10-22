Costa Rica to Revitalize San José with Bold New Plan

Big changes are on the horizon for San José, Costa Rica’s capital city, with Mayor Diego Miranda unveiling a bold new vision. Mayor Miranda introduced the Operativo San José 2.0 pilot plan, outlining a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the capital into a more livable city.

Key elements of the plan include the introduction of new garbage truck routes, stricter regulations on businesses with invasive signage, tree planting along Central Avenue, and efforts to increase the city’s population, boost tourism, and provide better care for the homeless. Faced with the monumental task of addressing San José’s current challenges, Mayor Miranda stressed that the primary goal is to make downtown San José more appealing and cleaner, moving beyond its current perception as merely a place to pass through or work.

“Through the lenses of urban regeneration, repopulation, and densification, our aim is to position the capital as a reference point in the commercial, cultural, tourism, housing, and accommodation sectors,” Miranda said. Many Costa Ricans have grown disillusioned with the capital, viewing it as dirty and unsafe. This plan aims to reclaim the city for its residents, transforming it into a space they can truly enjoy.

The mayor emphasized that citizen participation is crucial to the success of these programs, as maintaining cleanliness and improving city operations require collaboration between residents and institutions alike. Addressing public safety—one of the population’s main concerns—the mayor announced investments in expanding the network of surveillance cameras monitored by the Municipal Police to enhance the existing monitoring center. Additionally, police officers will receive training and support from the U.S. Embassy.

Miranda expressed his vision of turning San José into a city where “urban control, investments in public infrastructure, enhanced public services, cleanliness, safety, culture, and social inclusion all come together.” “We see housing as the engine driving the social and economic revitalization of the historic center, improving the quality of life for those who live in the city,” he added.