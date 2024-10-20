FECOP Represents Costa Rica at 7th International Billfish Symposium

The Costa Rica Federation of Recreational and Sport Fishing Tourism (FECOP) was present at the 7th International Billfish Symposium (IBS), held in San Diego, California. This event brought together scientists from around the world to exchange ideas and emerging technologies related to billfish conservation.

FECOP’s team was able to share insights and collaborate with other experts, scientists, and recreational fishing representatives to discuss key topics on sailfish biology, fisheries, and management.

Discussions covered billfish conservation, recreational fishing, the analysis of standardized catch per unit effort for sailfish and other pelagic species in Costa Rica, longline landings on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, economic prosperity from fishing tourism, a review of regulations for marine recreational fishing of billfish in Central America, and opportunities for community development through tourist fishing in Costa Rica.

The event focused on ecosystem modeling, satellite tagging, genetics, and ecosystem-based management to ensure a more sustainable future for fisheries.

“The role of recreational fishing in supporting scientific research was highlighted in this event, and FECOP is proud to contribute and learn from these discussions to apply them in the conservation of our marine species in Costa Rica,” FECOP stated.

The symposium paid special tribute to Todd Staley, FECOP’s leader, co-founder, and two-time IGFA Award Winner, who passed away this past March.



“Staley was instrumental in many of FECOP’s early and ongoing conservation initiatives in Costa Rica, including stopping the exportation of sailfish and banning shrimp trawling in the Golfo Dulce,” FECOP mentioned.

He also led the campaign to push purse seiners 80 miles offshore, saving thousands of marine mammals and leading to the resurgence of yellowfin tuna, marlin, and offshore dolphin species.

“Todd would have been delighted to see everyone come together to advance scientific research and back stronger billfish protection policies in both commercial and recreational fishing industries,” FECOP added.

This important event, organized this year by the IGFA and Wild Oceans, took place at the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute. Their efforts focus on fostering healthier oceans and promoting more sustainable practices to ensure long-term protection