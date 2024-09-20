Costa Rica’s Monetary Policy Jeopardizes Crucial Hospital Construction

The government’s monetary policy has significantly impacted various sectors of the country. In this context, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) announced that the Mexican company Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana de Infraestructura S.A. DE C.V. (PRODEMEX), responsible for building the Cartago hospital, has withdrawn its bid.

PRODEMEX cited the country’s macroeconomic situation as a primary reason for exiting the project. The company emphasized the appreciation of the Costa Rican colón and its effects on the project’s viability. According to PRODEMEX, the economic outlook has changed considerably since they initially submitted their bid to build the hospital.

“It is evident that a project of this magnitude can only be successfully executed and completed with the commitment and support of all stakeholders involved, in accordance with the applicable legal framework,” PRODEMEX stated.

Moreover, the appreciation of the colón has affected the economic feasibility of the project, as the contract did not include adjustment mechanisms for such fluctuations.

PRODEMEX also highlighted the country’s political situation as another reason for withdrawing its offer. They pointed to the disagreements between the CCSS and the Ministry of Health, which have generated uncertainty, particularly following a Ministry of Health resolution in May 2023 that deemed the land “unsuitable” for hospital construction.

“The political uncertainty surrounding the project, and the lack of assurance regarding its execution as originally planned, constitutes a true fortuitous event (act of the prince), justifying our withdrawal and exempting us from liability,” the company added.

The hospital project was awarded after a thorough analysis of bids from four companies by the Infrastructure and Technology Department of the CCSS. PRODEMEX received the highest score, with 98.22%, followed by Compañía Constructora Van Der Laat y Jiménez, S.A., with 83.01%, Consorcio Edica HMPJ with 79.90%, and Consorcio Edificar-Estructuras 2022 with 74.09%.

Congresswoman Jhoanna Obando presented several motions on Thursday before the Cartago Commission, calling for a hearing with representatives from PRODEMEX, the Ministry of Health, and the CCSS, following the company’s resignation.

Unfortunately, due to government’s decisions and the disputes between officials, the people of Cartago will face further delays in the construction of a much-needed hospital.